Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Lynch Group Holdings' shares before the 5th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.07 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.07 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lynch Group Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of A$2.29. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Lynch Group Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 86% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 45% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Lynch Group Holdings's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

We'd also point out that Lynch Group Holdings issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Given that Lynch Group Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Lynch Group Holdings for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Lynch Group Holdings doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Lynch Group Holdings, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lynch Group Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

