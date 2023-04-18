Lynch Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:LGL) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 33.1x Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Lynch Group Holdings hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lynch Group Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 79%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 40% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 77% per year as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Lynch Group Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Lynch Group Holdings' P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Lynch Group Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lynch Group Holdings you should know about.

