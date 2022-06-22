U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,709.50
    -58.25 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,108.00
    -417.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,381.00
    -196.25 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,666.80
    -26.60 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.09
    -5.43 (-4.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.30 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9480
    -0.7090 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,454.30
    -534.34 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.44
    -4.63 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.40
    -91.65 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Lynk & Co Selects Cerence to Power Conversational AI Across its Lineup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cerence Operating Company
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRNC
Cerence Operating Company
Cerence Operating Company

Cerence will provide AI-powered natural language understanding, text-to-speech, and more, enhancing the driving experience for Lynk & Co drivers

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Lynk & Co, a global automotive brand formed as a joint venture between Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has selected Cerence to provide conversational AI-powered in-car assistant capabilities across its lineup as it continues to expand to Europe.

In partnership with ECARX, Geely’s tier-one supplier driving the development of the in-car user interface across its brands, Cerence will provide Lynk & Co with automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding and text-to-speech in a variety of languages. Using the simple wake-up word, “Hey Frank,” Lynk & Co drivers will be able to access and control key in-car functions like phone calling, music, vehicle controls like heating and air conditioning, and navigation – all by using their voice. Cerence’s hybrid cloud/embedded approach means critical functions like navigation are always available with speed and reliability, regardless of connectivity. In addition, Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement (SSE), part of its Audio AI portfolio, ensures that communication between Lynk & Co drivers and the in-car assistant is clear and accurate.

Lynk & Co’s full lineup is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), a global, standardized automotive body platform led by Volvo and jointly developed with Geely’s China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT). CMA includes Cerence AI-powered automotive assistant technologies.

“Lynk & Co is an innovative brand that’s transforming the way we think about car ownership,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “For such a disruptive brand, an incredibly high-tech in-car experience is necessary. We are proud to continue our work with CEVT and our role in the CMA to bring enhanced conversational AI-powered interaction to Lynk & Co’s drivers as it expands globally.”

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022 amid sky-high inflation and interest rates. The Federal Reserve, in fact, just raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest such increase since 1994, after inflation hit 40-year highs. How do interest rates affect growth stocks?

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Tesla Sells the Most American-Made Cars. GM Doesn’t Make the Top 10.

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla took the top two spots in Cars.com annual ranking of American-made vehicles. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) ended up with four vehicles in the top 10. Tesla’s Model X and Model S came in fifth and sixth, respectively.

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recall Woes Bring Vehicle Safety Into Focus?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Ford Picks Spain for Production of New Electric Vehicle

    The plan leaves the future of Ford’s factory in Saarlouis, Germany, uncertain, as the U.S. auto maker pushes ahead to prepare for a potential European ban on production of gas and diesel vehicles after 2035.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • Crude Oil Buckles as Recession Angst Rattles Commodity Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged for the second time in a few days on concerns that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpWest Texas Intermediate tu

  • Jack Ma’s Ant to Apply for Key License as Soon as This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is poised to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that its lengthy overhaul following a squashed 2020 listing is getting closer to satisfying China’s financial regulators.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStock

  • Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

    With returns edging closer to what you’d see in the stock market, savings bonds are becoming a tempting alternative.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Analysts remain 'unusually bullish' about S&P 500 stocks despite downturn: FactSet

    Recession calls are permeating Wall Street, Corporate America is laying off workers to prepare, and the S&P 500 is in a bear market. Despite the downbeat outlook, analysts remain confident about the companies they cover.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.