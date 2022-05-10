U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.20
    -12.04 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,132.11
    -113.59 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.15
    -16.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.15
    -12.93 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.82
    -2.27 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.60
    -12.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1990
    -0.1640 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,206.09
    -993.72 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.99
    +45.41 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

LYNX AIR ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION OUT OF HALIFAX

·4 min read

To celebrate, Lynx is launching a two-day 50 per cent off seat sale.

HALIFAX, NS, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - At a press event in Halifax today, Lynx Air (Lynx) announced the addition of two Halifax routes to its network, creating links from Halifax to each of Calgary and Edmonton. These services are in addition to the previously announced services between Halifax and each of Hamilton and Toronto, which will commence on June 29, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada&#x002019;s leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. (CNW Group/Lynx Air)
Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. (CNW Group/Lynx Air)

As of July 14, 2022, Lynx will commence five through-flights a week each way from Calgary to Halifax. On July 30, 2022, the airline will commence two through-flights a week each way from Edmonton to Halifax. At that point, Lynx will be flying a total of 14 flights a week in and out of Halifax, which is more than 2,600 seats weekly. The Edmonton and Calgary "through-flights" will operate via Toronto or Hamilton, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination. Fares to and from Halifax start from as low as $59.00* one way, including taxes.

Today's announcement comes just one day after Lynx announced an expansion of services to St John's. The airline reported that the expansion of its Halifax and St. John's route network is in response to strong demand for flights to Atlantic Canada.

The new Halifax flights are now on sale and to celebrate, Lynx is launching a limited time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off base fares on all Halifax routes. The sale will run for 48-hours starting May 10, 2022, at 12 noon ADT and will end on May 12, 2022 at 11:59pm ADT. For full sale details and to reserve a discounted seat, please visit FlyLynx.com.

Canada's new ultra-affordable airline launched its first flight just over a month ago and has been rapidly ramping up of its network in the lead-up to the busy summer period. Lynx tickets are on sale now for 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

"Lynx is proud to be bringing competition and choice to beautiful Atlantic Canada," says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "Halifax is Canada's second largest coastal city, and gateway to beautiful Nova Scotia, renowned for its fresh seafood, striking lighthouses and stunning natural landscapes. We are excited to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for people to visit this wonderful region."

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market

Service Starts

Weekly Frequencies

Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC

April 7, 2022

7x
14x (from May 20)

Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON

April 11, 2022


7x

12 x (from June 28)

Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC

April 15, 2022

2x

Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC

April 15, 2022

2x
3x (from June 29)

Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB

April 19, 2022

4x

Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB

April 19, 2022

2x

Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON

April 28, 2022

7x

Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB

May 5, 2022

2x

Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC

May 12, 2022

2x
3x (from June 29)

Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL

June 28, 2022

2x
7x (from July 14)

Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON

June 29, 2022

2x
4x (from July 29)

Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS

June 29, 2022

2x

Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS

June 30, 2022

3x
5x (from July 30)

Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON

July 14, 2022

5x

7x (from July 30)

Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL**

July 14, 2022

5x

Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS **

July 14, 2022

5x

Calgary, AB to St John's, NL**

July 16, 2022

2x

Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS**

July 30, 2022

2x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date

** Denotes a Through Flight operating via Toronto

Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

SOURCE Lynx Air

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c8383.html

Recommended Stories

  • How Crowded Will My Cruise Be? Royal Caribbean Answers

    Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Lines have limited capacities on their cruise lines, but the numbers have been increasing.

  • Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Caribbean Are Almost All Back To Full-Fleet

    As we've noted, "this gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more sway over the cruise industry than it has over perhaps any other form of travel." Once vaccinations became available, all three of the major players, Norwegian , Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise , spent millions on updates in order to meet safety standards so customers would feel safe getting back on board, and even today the industry has stricter safety standards than many other businesses. The Norwegian Spirit underwent an extensive bow-to-stern renovation that cost over $100 million, the most expensive in the company's history.

  • Royal Caribbean Drops Another Covid Pandemic Rule

    The cruise line, along with rivals Carnival and Norwegian, has been slowly returning to normal operations.

  • Escape the Unfriendly Skies and Fly Private for Less

    The pandemic may have put travel on the back burner for millions, but for a select few, these new aspects of private aviation make the journey pretty sweet. The post Escape the Unfriendly Skies and Fly Private for Less appeared first on Worth.

  • Travelers on Lufthansa flight allege racism against Jewish passengers

    They claim all passengers who looked Jewish weren't allowed to board a connecting flight after a few Jewish passengers refused to put on masks.

  • India’s revamped Jet Airways has received security clearance to fly again

    India’s home ministry granted security clearance yesterday (May 8) for Jet Airways to fly again. The nod reportedly came a few days after the grounded airline ran a test flight in Hyderabad on May 4. “We expect to schedule the proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA,” said a spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the airline’s promoter.

  • Flight Attendants Are Sharing Their Juiciest Secrets And Tips From On The Job, And I Never Knew These

    "If you're rude to one of us, there WILL be notes about you in the airline database for future flights."View Entire Post ›

  • United Is Cutting Flights to These 8 Major Cities, Effective Immediately

    More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the travel industry to a standstill, airlines are finally beginning to see signs of improvement. Many carriers are beefing up flight schedules by bringing back suspended routes and adding new daily departures as passengers start to take to the skies once again. But even amid this travel boom, United Airlines just announced it would be cutting flights to eight major cities in the next month. Read on to see which airports will be affected by

  • Marketers differ on the metrics that matter for live events, finds new research from Elevate

    Research explores the gap between current practice and measurement standards available across other marketing mediums, and the lack of industry cohesion on the metrics that matter

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

    Chorus Aviation Inc (TSX: CHR) (OTC: CHRRF) price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition. The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valua

  • The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

    Launched on day one of Australian Fashion Week's Resort 2023 collections showcase, the new industry certification program and campaign aims to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent to the world.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Recovers to $32K After Dipping Below $30K to 10-Month Low

    Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $30,000 for the first time in ten months.

  • Gold little changed as dollar rally cools

    Gold futures tick up slightly Tuesday after a surge in the U.S. dollar the yellow metal to its lowest close since February.

  • Worried about inflation and your retirement? 7 ways to fight back

    The increase was 5.9% which represents the largest increase in almost 40 years. While inflation impacts everyone, it can have a devastating effect on retirees, especially those whose incomes are fixed or at least partially fixed. Inflation is always an issue for retirees even at more normal rates.

  • European Stocks Rise From Two-Month Low as Dip Buyers Return

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained on Tuesday as traders returned to risk assets, encouraged by cheaper valuations following four straight days of steep declines amid fears of a recession and tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine

  • Lordstown Motor shares slide 3% premarket after EV company posts wider-than-expected Q1 loss

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares fell 3% in premarket trade Monday, after the electric vehicle company posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter, but said it's still expecting production of its Endurance electric truck to start in the third quarter. The company had a net loss of $89.6 million, or 46 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $125.2 million, or 72 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 45 cents. The comp