Lynx Air’s inaugural flight to Phoenix takes off from Calgary

·5 min read
Lynx is celebrating with a competition to win a vacation for two in Phoenix

Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations &amp; Infrastructure for The Calgary Airport Authority is joined by Lynx Air CEO, Merren McArthur, to celebrate the inaugural U.S. Lynx Air flight out of Calgary International Airport.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) launched its inaugural flight to Phoenix today from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) today. Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will operate three flights per week between Calgary and Phoenix, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.

To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Phoenix flight, the airline is offering a chance to win a vacation package for two, including flights to Phoenix and four nights’ accommodation at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. Lynx is also launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50% off base fares for flights between Canada and the US, using the promo code: FLYUSA. The sale starts on February 7 and ends at 11:59 PM MST on February 9, 2023. Fares start from as low as $109* one way, inclusive of taxes and fees. For complete sale and contest details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynxUSA.com.

"We are excited to be launching our very first flight to Phoenix at such a festive time of the year, with the city hosting the world’s largest golf tournament as well as the Super Bowl this week,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “Phoenix is a very popular holiday destination for Canadians. We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport, the most central airport in Phoenix, providing easy access to the city’s major attractions. Whether you are travelling to visit friends and family or to enjoy Phoenix’s year-round sunshine and world-class golf, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“In under a year, Lynx Air has expanded its route offerings out of YYC to include three of the most popular U.S. destinations. The new routes are a testament to the tremendous success Lynx has seen in its YYC operations. We are thrilled with the strength of our collaboration and look forward to continuing to support Lynx’s growth and expansion,” said Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations & Infrastructure for The Calgary Airport Authority.

“Tourism Calgary is pleased that Lynx Air is adding more air connectivity to Phoenix. Additional air options that enable U.S. travellers to reach us easily and affordably help to support our visitor economy and highlight Calgary as a destination of choice,” said Cindy Ady, CEO Tourism Calgary.

“Tourism is essential to our economy in Phoenix, and with Sky Harbor being the gateway to the Southwest, the addition of Lynx Air’s service from Phoenix to Calgary not only bolsters our impact in aviation and growth as a region, but also drives home our commitment to a truly global presence. Phoenix is ours to share and a place for all to keep - we’re absolutely elated to welcome our neighbors from the north.” – Ron Price, President & CEO, Visit Phoenix.

“Canada is the number one international employer in Phoenix, and we have a large community of Canadian expats and winter visitors. We love seeing them here!” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Lynx Air will serve that growing business and leisure travel demand. Plus, these flights are launching just in time for Super Bowl LVII and the Cactus League Spring Training not long after! We look forward to greeting our visitors, as well as the continued strong growth of business travel between Canada and Phoenix.”

Lynx’s expansion into the US started in late January, with its inaugural flight from Toronto to Orlando. Its US network will continue to expand over the next few weeks, with the planned launch of services out of Calgary to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. In total, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the US, giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.

Lynx’s US schedule:

Flight No.

Effective Date

Frequency

Departure
Station

Arrival
Station

Y9 605

27-JAN-23

MON-WED-FRI-SUN

YYZ

MCO

Y9 705

27-JAN-23

MON-WED-FRI-SUN

MCO

YYZ

 

 

 

 

 

Y9 617

07-FEB-23

TUE-THU-SAT

YYC

PHX

Y9 712

07-FEB-23

TUE-THU-SAT

PHX

YYC

 

 

 

 

 

Y9 615

16-FEB-23

TUE-THU-SAT

YYC

LAX

Y9 702

16-FEB-23

TUE-THU-SAT

LAX

YYC

 

 

 

 

 

Y9 601

24-FEB-23

MON-WED-FRI-SUN

YYC

LAS

Y9 702

24-FEB-23

MON-WED-FRI-SUN

LAS

YYC

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees: restrictions apply.

Media contact:
Rose Bolton
Director, PR and Communications
Rose.bolton@lynxair.com
403-605-7846
FlyLynx.com

About Lynx Air 

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

Visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29d9179d-ded1-43ee-b159-75522499dfee


