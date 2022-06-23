U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Lynx Air Welcomes Pets Aboard Flights

·3 min read

Lynx announces cats and small dogs can join travellers in-cabin for a small fee.

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Lynx Air (Lynx) is excited to welcome small dogs and cats in-cabin! For a one-way fee of $59, travellers will be able to bring their pets in addition to a personal item.

Lynx Air Logo (CNW Group/Lynx Air)
Lynx Air Logo (CNW Group/Lynx Air)

Passengers are encouraged to book their cats and small dogs at the time of booking, as the number of pets permitted on flights is limited. This assures that all passengers and pets feel comfortable at every point in their Lynx journey. Lynx also recommends passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the scheduled departure time to allow time for check-in and kennel approval.

"We know that for many Canadians, pets are a beloved member of the family and we don't want them to miss out on the family holiday," said Lynx CEO, Merren McArthur. "This new service is just one of the ways Lynx is making air travel accessible to all Canadians, including some of our furry friends."

Lynx requires that all pet kennels are a maximum of 41cm length x 21.5cm height x 25cm width. The container must be soft-sided, leak-proof, well-vented, and in good condition. The airline allows one pet per person, and the pet must stay inside the kennel at all times. Lynx does not allow large animals unless they are approved service dogs. A full list of rules and regulations regarding flying with pets is available at FlyLynx.com/pet-in-cabin.

Canada's new ultra-affordable airline is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians and, in keeping with that mission, Lynx is offering fares from as low as $49* one way. Lynx's network spans 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

To learn more, please visit FlyLynx.com.

About Lynx Air 

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

SOURCE Lynx Air

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c6830.html

