LYNX EXTENDS SOFTWARE FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT COMMUNICATION PROTOCOLS FOR DETERMINISTIC SYSTEMS BASED ON NXP PROCESSORS

Initial milestone benefits speed and delivery for platforms using advanced NXP® Semiconductors Layerscape® processors

Munich, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospace Tech Week - Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), the leader in delivering solutions for the Mission Critical Edge, today announced that its LYNX MOSA.ic software supports the Layerscape Processor LS1028A product family from NXP ® Semiconductors. Featuring time-sensitive networking (TSN) endpoint and switching capabilities, systems based on the LS1028A SoCs can flexibly host real-time application processing for sensor fusion, actuation, and gateway functionality, on next generation deterministic Ethernet vehicle networks.

TSN is becoming the backbone of mission-critical military and aerospace applications. Ethernet is widely deployed in today’s mission systems. However, deterministic applications have traditionally required separate physical networks and bus protocols such as ARINC 429 and MIL-STD-1553. As aircraft, drones and urban mobility systems increasingly demand autonomous features that bridge vehicle control and mission systems computing domains, technologies such as TSN are fundamental in safely consolidating infrastructure and integrating multi-domain applications. Systems featuring the combination of LS1028A SoC and LYNX MOSA.ic enable architects and developers to target application deployments anywhere in the network topology, so that they are ready to satisfy the most stringent safety and security standards including DO-178C DAL A and DO-326A/356A SAL 3. Use cases in safety critical vehicles and flight systems include inner loop controls (flight controls, fly-by-wire, engine controls, autopilot, autonomy-related-functions), displays (artificial horizon, primary flight display, engine status), situational awareness communications and vehicle-to-ground / vehicle-to-vehicle communications.

Lynx’s software offering for TSN:

Provides time synchronization between virtual machines in a node and between physical nodes to perform precise task scheduling and accurate logging across a distributed system Consolidates multiple workloads sharing a physical Ethernet port with predictable latency and jitter, guaranteed bandwidth and best effort classes of service Delivers transparent access to a fully redundant network infrastructure for increased system robustness and reliability

“As aircraft systems become more connected and complex, it is imperative that these networks continue to guarantee that a specific behavior will happen during a pre-defined timeframe,” said Ian Ferguson, vice president of marketing for Lynx. “We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with NXP, to provide aerospace and defense system architects a proven solution to reduce development costs, time to market and program risk.

LYNX MOSA.ic is a multicore real-time operating system environment for building robust and predictable systems for the aerospace and defense sector. LYNX MOSA.ic uniquely leverages modern virtualization hardware technology safely partition application, driver, security and management environments. Additionally, it includes exceptional modularity and interoperability properties to allow a wide variety of software components of different programming languages, runtime environments, and abstraction layers to be reintegrated into a cohesive system.

“NXP processors have a storied tradition of powering contemporary avionics systems, with a strong software ecosystem that has added to a diverse catalog of innovative aircraft modifications,” said Jeff Steinheider, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Edge, NXP. “The addition of LYNX MOSA.ic to this ecosystem brings a new flexibility to the most widely deployed TSN processors in the market, enabling the continued development of deterministic solutions required by modern aircraft.”

LYNX MOSA.ic support for the NXP Layerscape LS1028A family of SoCs is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.lynx.com/products/lynx-mosaic-for-avionics-systems .

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies is the premier Mission Critical Edge company that enables safe, secure and high-performance environments for global customers in the aerospace, military and federal markets. Since 1988, companies have trusted Lynx’s real-time operating system, virtualization and system certification experience, which uniquely enables mixed-criticality systems to be harnessed and deliver deterministic real-time performance and intelligent decision-making. Together with a growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems that keep people and valuable data protected at every moment. For more information, visit www.lynx.com.





