U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,312.03
    +7.27 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,621.87
    +25.26 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,391.97
    +10.45 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.13
    +19.96 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.43
    +0.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.60
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9980
    +0.0500 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1010
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,690.50
    +623.95 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.67
    +16.29 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.86
    +47.65 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

LyondellBasell to Address Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LYB
    Watchlist

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced Jim Guilfoyle, executive vice president of Advanced Polymer Solutions & Global Supply Chain, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-address-bank-of-america-securities-global-agriculture-and-materials-conference-301488654.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

Recommended Stories

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Palo Alto Is Leading the Nasdaq Higher, but 1 Biotech Is Getting Crushed Wednesday

    The broader stock market has entered an official 10% correction, but for investors focusing on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), double-digit declines from recent highs are nothing new. On Wednesday morning, though, Nasdaq investors saw a little light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, with futures on the index rising more than 1% as of 8:30 a.m. ET. There's even more volatility lurking under the surface of major stock market indexes, with good news celebrated but bad news punished.

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • Is Rivian Automotive (RIVN) A Great Invesment?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • Palantir: Bulls vs. Bears, Who Has the Edge? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    The stock market is a constant tug of war between the bulls and the bears. Looking at Palantir’s (PLTR) Q4 performance, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss thinks both had enough to rest their case on. The bulls could point to “another solid top-line beat” as revenue grew by 34% YoY to reach $433 million, coming in ahead of consensus by 3.6%. Additionally, the total customer count hit 237, far above the analysts’ expectation for 219, while operating margins hit 29%, a “full” 7% points ahead of Wall Str

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Teladoc Health fourth-quarter '21 earnings call. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer; and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer.

  • Hedge funds are hating on tech stocks

    Big investors are dumping tech stocks further, according to new data from Goldman Sachs.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Overstock Jumps on Earnings Beat and ICE Investment in tZero

    As well as selling furniture, Overstock invests in a number of early-stage companies through its Medici portfolio.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Right now, I'm thinking of a biotech company with game-changing vaccine technology and a company whose successes are tied to the cryptocurrency market. The coronavirus pandemic put Vaxart's (NASDAQ: VXRT) name on the map. Vaxart's candidate still is in phase 2 trials.

  • Rackspace’s Quarterly Results Beat Estimates. The Stock Drops Anyway.

    The cloud-based software provider's forecasts of both revenue and earnings per share were lower than what Wall Street had expected.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Tourmaline Oil's (TSE:TOU) investors will be pleased with their splendid 161% return over the last three years

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    We’re in unsettled market times. January saw sharp drops that brought a sudden end to last year’s bullish trends, while February has seen increased volatility that makes it difficult to predict what’s coming next. Investors need some signal to make sense of volatile trading. There are simply too many currents and counter-currents for the average retail investor to chart a clear path. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a series of algorithms, the Smart Score gathers and collat

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.