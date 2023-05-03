U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

LyondellBasell to Address Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

PR Newswire
·1 min read

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Kenneth Lane, executive vice president, Olefins and Polyolefins (O&P), will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access 
A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell 
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

