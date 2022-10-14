U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

LyondellBasell to Discuss Third Quarter Results on Friday, October 28, 2022

·2 min read

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemistry industry, will announce its third-quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, October 28, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, October 28, 2022
11:00 a.m. EDT
Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at
http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
Participant/Guest toll-free: 1-877-407-8029
Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029
Participant/Guest: CallMe link

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at
www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT October 28 until November 29, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 1-877-660-6853
Toll: 201-612-7415
Access ID: 13732141

About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce.  The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

