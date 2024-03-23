LyondellBasell Industries Insiders Sell US$3.3m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

The fact that multiple LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LyondellBasell Industries

In fact, the recent sale by Robin William Buchanan was the biggest sale of LyondellBasell Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$101). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 63% of Robin William Buchanan's holding.

In the last year LyondellBasell Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At LyondellBasell Industries Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at LyondellBasell Industries. In total, Independent Non-Executive Director Robin William Buchanan sold US$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of LyondellBasell Industries

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares, worth about US$55m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The LyondellBasell Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold LyondellBasell Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LyondellBasell Industries. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

