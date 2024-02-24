Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Trading At A 34% Discount?

Key Insights

LyondellBasell Industries' estimated fair value is US$151 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

LyondellBasell Industries' US$99.27 share price signals that it might be 34% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 47% higher than LyondellBasell Industries' analyst price target of US$103

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.39b US$3.07b US$2.38b US$2.78b US$2.83b US$2.89b US$2.95b US$3.01b US$3.08b US$3.15b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.93% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 2.23% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% US$2.2k US$2.7k US$1.9k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.6k US$1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.1b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.5%– 2.3%) = US$62b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$62b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$30b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$49b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$99.3, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at LyondellBasell Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.138. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for LyondellBasell Industries

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For LyondellBasell Industries, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

