Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V.'s (NYSE:LYB) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

LyondellBasell Industries' (NYSE:LYB) stock is up by 9.5% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on LyondellBasell Industries' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LyondellBasell Industries is:

16% = US$2.1b ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

LyondellBasell Industries' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, LyondellBasell Industries seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. However, while LyondellBasell Industries has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 3.2% . So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared LyondellBasell Industries' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 14% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LYB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is LyondellBasell Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 40% (where it is retaining 60% of its profits), LyondellBasell Industries has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, LyondellBasell Industries has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 49% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for LyondellBasell Industries is speculated to rise to 24% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that LyondellBasell Industries has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

