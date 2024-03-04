LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on LyondellBasell Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$37b - US$7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, LyondellBasell Industries has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured LyondellBasell Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for LyondellBasell Industries .

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LyondellBasell Industries doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On LyondellBasell Industries' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for LyondellBasell Industries have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 51% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries that we think you should be aware of.

