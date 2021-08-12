U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

LyondellBasell Joins Cyclyx as Founding Member

·2 min read

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based feedstock management company with a mission to increase the recycling rate of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced that LyondellBasell has joined Cyclyx as a founding member. LyondellBasell, one of the world's largest producers of plastics and chemicals, is a leader in the effort to help advance the circular economy and has pledged to produce and market two million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.

As a founding member of the consortium, LyondellBasell will join the collaborative efforts of a growing list of companies that are working to foster a more sustainable future for plastics. The company has consistently demonstrated their commitment in this area, leveraging their scale and reach to make a positive impact across the value chain. With multiple investments in recycling technologies and collaborations focused on advancing recycling infrastructure and end markets for recycled products, LyondellBasell's membership brings valuable knowledge and experience to Cyclyx. In addition, Ganesh Nagarajan, associate director, polymers business development and projects at LyondellBasell will bring his expertise to the executive advisory board.

"As a founding member of Cyclyx, increasing the recycling rate of plastic waste is incredibly important to our sustainability journey,"said Ken Lane, LyondellBasell executive vice president Global Olefins and Polyolefins. "LyondellBasell recognizes the challenges plastic waste brings, and we aim to be a part of the solution through our involvement with Cyclyx, which can help us and our industry achieve our recycling ambitions."

"We're very happy to have LyondellBasell join Cyclyx and to welcome Dr. Nagarajan to the executive advisory board," stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx. "Their leadership in advancing the circular economy and experience in utilizing renewable feedstock makes them a valuable participant in our mission to drive plastic recycling rates from 10%-90%."

Contacts:

Kate Ringier
VP, Communications & Government Affairs
+41 78 822 7770
kate.ringier@agilyx.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cyclyx-international/r/lyondellbasell-joins-cyclyx-as-founding-member,c3395165

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/cyclyx-international/i/lyondell-basell-cyclyx-membership-cision,c2942122

Lyondell-Basell-Cyclyx-Membership-Cision

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-joins-cyclyx-as-founding-member-301354328.html

SOURCE Cyclyx International

