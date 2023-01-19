Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: Unit Operations, Equipment, Instrumentation, and Performance Course - Webinar
Overview
This course will cover manufacturing operations for freeze dried pharmaceuticals, as well as instruct attendees about the equipment, systems, subsystems, and instrumentation utilized in a commercial lyophilizer.Performance limitations will be described, as well as techniques to optimize equipment capability and freeze dry cycles.
Why Should You Attend
To learn about the equipment and systems utilized in the freeze dry process, as well as ways to identify problems and optimize performance
Learning Objectives
Understanding of manufacturing process
Identification of all systems and subsystems within a freeze dryer
Proper use of freeze dryer instrumentation
Understanding and examples of Process Analytical Technologies
Characterization of process control limitations
Use of design space for primary and secondary drying
Who Should Attend:
Professionals in Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Validation
R&D Groups
Biochemists
Pilot Plant Operators
Chemical Engineers
Production Supervisors
Chemists
Equipment Maintenance
Mechanical Engineers
The course will also benefit those in other departments who find lyophilization among their responsibilities.
Agenda
Unit operations for freeze-dried pharmaceuticals
Formulation
Component prep
Filling
Lyo/capping
Inspection
Labeling and packaging
Freeze-Drying equipment
Basic components
Systems and subsystems
Sequence of operations
Instrumentation
Temperature and pressure measurements
Process Analytical Technology (pressure, moisture, gas flow, TDLAS, FM spectroscopy, NIR)
Performance
Sources for process control imprecision (variables affecting heat and mass transfer)
Choked flow
Measurement of equipment capability
Freezing Optimization via controlled nucleation
Cycle optimization via design spaces for primary and secondary drying
