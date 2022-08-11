U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.00
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    +126.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,426.25
    +34.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    +7.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.98
    +1.05 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.24 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0337
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.86 (-8.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6480
    -0.2250 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,463.91
    +1,409.74 (+6.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.84
    +44.62 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.65
    -10.46 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Lyophilized Injectable Market Share to hit $4Bn, Globally by 2028 Growing at 5.8% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The lyophilized injectable market is projected to reach US$ 4 billion by 2028 from US$ 2.71 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Lyophilized Injectable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Packaging (Single-Use Vials, Point-of-Care Reconstitution, and Specialty Packaging), Type of Delivery (Prefilled Diluent Syringes, Single-Step Devices, Proprietary Reconstitution Devices, and Multi-Step Devices), Indication (Metabolic and Oncology Conditions, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others)”, the global lyophilized injectable market growth is driven by increasing demand of contract research manufacturing services and rising approvals of pharmaceuticals.


Request Sample PDF Brochure of Lyophilized Injectable Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004411  


Market Size Value in

US$ 2.71 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 4 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

200

No. Tables

112

No. of Charts & Figures

84

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type of Packaging, Type of Delivery, Indication, and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Global Lyophilized Injectable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Baxter; Nipro; Curia Global, Inc.; Recipharm AB; Vetter Pharma; Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (Jubilant Pharma Limited); Aristopharma Ltd.; CordenPharma International; Credence MedSystems, Inc.; and S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the global lyophilized injectable market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004411


In May 2022, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC entered a cooperative agreement for US$149.6 million with the Army Contracting Command, in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEOCBRND) on behalf of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the US Department of Health and Human Services. The effort was funded under the American Rescue Plan. This agreement will enable the company to double its injectable filling production capacity at a total cost of US$193 million, at its Spokane, Washington manufacturing facility.

In April 2022, Recipharm AB acquired advanced therapy CDMO Arranta Bio and virotherapy CDMO Vibalogics. The acquisitions reflect Recipharm’s strategy of building its presence in the biologics market, with a particular focus on drug substance manufacturing of novel ATMPs (advanced therapy medicinal products). The acquisitions also enable Recipharm to establish a robust base in the US, with facilities in Boxborough, MA, and provide a platform from which to build its capabilities in new biologics modalities.

In March 2022, Curia announced a cooperative agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and the US Army Contracting Command to support the domestic production of injectable medicines. The agreement consists of funding to add a new advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line including biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment at Curia’s existing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Curia is also self-funding two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller batch advanced therapies.


Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004411


In February 2022, CordenPharma announced the completion of the acquisition of three manufacturing facilities from Vifor Pharma, to be ultimately renamed Corden Pharma Fribourg S.A. (including its Ettingen branch) in Switzerland, and Corden Pharma Lisbon S.A. in Portugal. The acquired pharma sites have a well-trained workforce with great cultural fit, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a strong compliance track record. The opportunity aligns well with the strategy of CordenPharma to broaden its CDMO capabilities.

In 2021, North America dominated the global lyophilized injectable market. The US holds the largest share of the market in the region. The market growth is attributed to the growing healthcare expenditure, increasing generic pharmaceutical production, and rising government support to enhance pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. In addition, the growing incidence of chronic and acute diseases bolstered the growth of the market indirectly.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for lyophilized injectables for safe packaging and prolonged shelf life, growing pharmaceutical production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising research and development in the healthcare industry are expected to promote the market growth. Also, the growing pharmaceutical industry in Mexico is expected to drive the growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Contract Research Manufacturing Services:

Freeze drying, or lyophilization, consists of the sublimation of ice crystals into vapor. Lyophilization is a process based on negative temperatures, the product's activity, and stability, along with active ingredients that are retained while limiting any damage to the product and avoiding any degradation of the molecules. Thus, freeze-drying is especially popular in the pharmaceutical & diagnostic sectors. The increased quality and extended shelf life of lyophilized injectable drugs created growth opportunities for manufacturers to implement the lyophilization process in product manufacturing. The contract manufacturing and research services are in huge demand, delivering lyophilized injectable drugs to offer high-quality products to the end users.


Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Lyophilized Injectable Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004411


Moreover, many pharmaceutical companies are refocusing on their core capabilities, such as research and development, leading to divestments of in-house manufacturing capacities, which is propelling the demand for contract research manufacturing services (CRAMs) for manufacturing. Furthermore, CRAMs play crucial roles to mitigate the risk of supply shortages by offering additional sites for pharmaceutical companies with multisite supply strategies and backup capacities. For instance, in 2019, Samsung Biologics and GI Innovation signed a contract for immunochemotherapy. Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics provided services ranging from the development of cell line to the production of Phase I drug substances.

Furthermore, the advantages offered by the lyophilized injectables, such as safe transit and extended pharmaceutical storage life, increased the adoption of the lyophilization technique by many enterprises globally.

Global Lyophilized Injectable Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type of packaging, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into single-use vials, point-of-care reconstitution, and specialty packaging. The single-use vials segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the specialty packaging segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type of delivery, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into prefilled diluent syringes, single-step devices, proprietary reconstitution devices, and multi-step devices. The prefilled diluent syringes segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into metabolic and oncology conditions, infectious diseases,  autoimmune diseases, and others. The metabolic and oncology conditions segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. On the other side, the specialty clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.


Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Lyophilized Injectable Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004411


COVID-19 pandemic placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus to patients and healthcare workers within the practice, elective surgeries and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, were postponed. The in-person visits were converted to telemedicine visits whenever possible. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. However, the demand for lyophilized injectables increased across the world owing to their various advantages, including high stability, easy transportation, and easy storage. Moreover, the rising incidence of cancer, metabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases would create ample opportunities for the lyophilized injectable market growth during the forecast period. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market growth.




Browse Adjoining Reports:
Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type (Product and Cycle Development, Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing, Freeze Drying Analytical Services), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Other), and Geography

Lyophilization Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Antibiotics, Bacteria, Vaccines, Hormones, Vitamins, Liposome, Liver extracts, Radio-immuno assays, Plasma fractions, Antibodies); End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Private Laboratories)

Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Tray-Style Freeze Dryers, Manifold Freeze Dryers, and Rotary Freeze Dryers/Shell Freeze Dryers), Scale Of Operation (Industrial-Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers, and Lab-Scale Freeze Dryers), Application (Medical Applications, Pharma & Biotechnology and Others), and Geography

Gamma Globulin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Injection, Lyophilized powder); Application (Neurological and neuromuscular disease treatment, Central nervous system disease treatment, Peripheral nerves disease treatment, Neuromuscular junction and muscles disease treatment); and Geography

Doxorubicin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Formulation (Lyophilized Powder and Doxorubicin Injection), Application (Breast Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Sarcoma, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy)

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type (Formulation and Devices); Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology Disorders, Hormonal Disorders, Orphan Diseases, and Others); End User (Homecare, Ambulatory Care, Physician Offices and Others)

Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Musculoskeletal, CNS, Infections, Others)

Long Acting Injectable Medications Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (First Generation, and Second Generation); End Use (Schizophrenia, Contraception, HIV, and Others), and Geography

Injectable Cement Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Low Viscosity Cements, Medium Viscosity Cements, High Viscosity Vements); Applications (Periprosthetic Fractures, Pelvic Fractures, Others) and Geography

Botox Injection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (50U, 100U, Others); Application (Medical, Cosmetic) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/lyophilized-injectable-drugs-market


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scourin

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst

    Anyone still expecting Nvidia (NVDA) to deliver a beat-and-raise quarterly report got a rude awakening on Monday. The chip giant released preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter (F2Q23 – July quarter) and got a thumbs down from the Street. Nvidia now sees Q2 revenue hitting $6.7 billion, an increase from the $6.5 billion delivered in the same period a year ago, but some distance below its previous outlook for $8.1 billion – and what the Street was expecting. The company is se

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in July. Now, U.S. inflation is at a new 40-year-high.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?