Lyophilized Injectable Market Share to hit $4Bn, Globally by 2028 Growing at 5.8% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The lyophilized injectable market is projected to reach US$ 4 billion by 2028 from US$ 2.71 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Lyophilized Injectable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Packaging (Single-Use Vials, Point-of-Care Reconstitution, and Specialty Packaging), Type of Delivery (Prefilled Diluent Syringes, Single-Step Devices, Proprietary Reconstitution Devices, and Multi-Step Devices), Indication (Metabolic and Oncology Conditions, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others)”, the global lyophilized injectable market growth is driven by increasing demand of contract research manufacturing services and rising approvals of pharmaceuticals.





Market Size Value in US$ 2.71 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 4 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 200 No. Tables 112 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type of Packaging, Type of Delivery, Indication, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Lyophilized Injectable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Baxter; Nipro; Curia Global, Inc.; Recipharm AB; Vetter Pharma; Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (Jubilant Pharma Limited); Aristopharma Ltd.; CordenPharma International; Credence MedSystems, Inc.; and S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the global lyophilized injectable market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





In May 2022, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC entered a cooperative agreement for US$149.6 million with the Army Contracting Command, in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEOCBRND) on behalf of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the US Department of Health and Human Services. The effort was funded under the American Rescue Plan. This agreement will enable the company to double its injectable filling production capacity at a total cost of US$193 million, at its Spokane, Washington manufacturing facility.

In April 2022, Recipharm AB acquired advanced therapy CDMO Arranta Bio and virotherapy CDMO Vibalogics. The acquisitions reflect Recipharm’s strategy of building its presence in the biologics market, with a particular focus on drug substance manufacturing of novel ATMPs (advanced therapy medicinal products). The acquisitions also enable Recipharm to establish a robust base in the US, with facilities in Boxborough, MA, and provide a platform from which to build its capabilities in new biologics modalities.

In March 2022, Curia announced a cooperative agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and the US Army Contracting Command to support the domestic production of injectable medicines. The agreement consists of funding to add a new advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line including biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment at Curia’s existing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Curia is also self-funding two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller batch advanced therapies.





In February 2022, CordenPharma announced the completion of the acquisition of three manufacturing facilities from Vifor Pharma, to be ultimately renamed Corden Pharma Fribourg S.A. (including its Ettingen branch) in Switzerland, and Corden Pharma Lisbon S.A. in Portugal. The acquired pharma sites have a well-trained workforce with great cultural fit, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a strong compliance track record. The opportunity aligns well with the strategy of CordenPharma to broaden its CDMO capabilities.

In 2021, North America dominated the global lyophilized injectable market. The US holds the largest share of the market in the region. The market growth is attributed to the growing healthcare expenditure, increasing generic pharmaceutical production, and rising government support to enhance pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. In addition, the growing incidence of chronic and acute diseases bolstered the growth of the market indirectly.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for lyophilized injectables for safe packaging and prolonged shelf life, growing pharmaceutical production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising research and development in the healthcare industry are expected to promote the market growth. Also, the growing pharmaceutical industry in Mexico is expected to drive the growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Contract Research Manufacturing Services:

Freeze drying, or lyophilization, consists of the sublimation of ice crystals into vapor. Lyophilization is a process based on negative temperatures, the product's activity, and stability, along with active ingredients that are retained while limiting any damage to the product and avoiding any degradation of the molecules. Thus, freeze-drying is especially popular in the pharmaceutical & diagnostic sectors. The increased quality and extended shelf life of lyophilized injectable drugs created growth opportunities for manufacturers to implement the lyophilization process in product manufacturing. The contract manufacturing and research services are in huge demand, delivering lyophilized injectable drugs to offer high-quality products to the end users.





Moreover, many pharmaceutical companies are refocusing on their core capabilities, such as research and development, leading to divestments of in-house manufacturing capacities, which is propelling the demand for contract research manufacturing services (CRAMs) for manufacturing. Furthermore, CRAMs play crucial roles to mitigate the risk of supply shortages by offering additional sites for pharmaceutical companies with multisite supply strategies and backup capacities. For instance, in 2019, Samsung Biologics and GI Innovation signed a contract for immunochemotherapy. Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics provided services ranging from the development of cell line to the production of Phase I drug substances.

Furthermore, the advantages offered by the lyophilized injectables, such as safe transit and extended pharmaceutical storage life, increased the adoption of the lyophilization technique by many enterprises globally.

Global Lyophilized Injectable Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type of packaging, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into single-use vials, point-of-care reconstitution, and specialty packaging. The single-use vials segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the specialty packaging segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type of delivery, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into prefilled diluent syringes, single-step devices, proprietary reconstitution devices, and multi-step devices. The prefilled diluent syringes segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into metabolic and oncology conditions, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and others. The metabolic and oncology conditions segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. On the other side, the specialty clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





COVID-19 pandemic placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus to patients and healthcare workers within the practice, elective surgeries and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, were postponed. The in-person visits were converted to telemedicine visits whenever possible. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. However, the demand for lyophilized injectables increased across the world owing to their various advantages, including high stability, easy transportation, and easy storage. Moreover, the rising incidence of cancer, metabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases would create ample opportunities for the lyophilized injectable market growth during the forecast period. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market growth.













