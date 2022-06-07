U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.92
    +10.49 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.23
    +81.45 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,097.94
    +36.57 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.76
    +12.88 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.22
    +0.72 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +9.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9790
    -0.0590 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    +0.0064 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6570
    +0.7560 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,907.93
    -1,388.07 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.53
    +9.89 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Lyrical Asset Management's International Value Equity Portfolio Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary

·3 min read

Portfolio continues to outperform industry benchmarks while maintaining a balanced and diversified deep value investment approach

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyrical Asset Management LP ("Lyrical"), a New York-based public equity investment management firm, today announced the three-year anniversary of its International Value Equity portfolio.

Lyrical's International Value Equity strategy invests principally in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with low valuations relative to their long-term normalized earnings. The portfolio is led by Co-Portfolio Managers, John Mullins and Dan Kaskawits, who have over 28 years combined investment experience.

Since inception, the Lyrical International Value strategy has outperformed benchmark MSCI EAFE and EAFE Value Indices by 270 bps and 350 bps annualized, respectively, net of fees. The portfolio has also generated a total net return of 29.7% compared to the EAFE at 20.6% and EAFE Value at 17.6%.

Jeffrey Keswin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lyrical Asset Management LP, said, "While past returns have been gratifying, we are most excited about the future. Our team calculates approximately 87% upside to intrinsic value for the portfolio, the highest level since 2020, and a forward P/E multiple of only 9.9x, for a group of companies that have grown earnings at 6.9% per annum since 2007. We believe this to be the best combination of value and growth since our launch."

The Lyrical International Value strategy parallels the disciplined approach of the firm's U.S. value strategy, which dates back to the beginning of 2009.

About Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management, an affiliate of Lyrical Partners, L.P., is a fundamental value investment firm. The firm, founded in 2008, seeks to combine value with quality and analyzability to identify undervalued securities, create resiliency across its investment portfolios and help maximize long-term investment results. Lyrical Asset Management offers investors multiple vehicles through which to invest, including long-only 1940 Act Mutual Funds, separately managed accounts, and UCITs funds. Each vehicle invests in liquid securities, is transparent to investors and has historically been tax efficient. For more information, please visit www.lyricalam.com

THIS IS NOT AN OFFERING OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO INVEST IN THE STRATEGY PRESENTED. ANY SUCH OFFERING CAN ONLY BE MADE FOLLOWING A ONE-ON-ONE PRESENTATION, AND ONLY TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN THOSE JURISDICTIONS WHERE PERMITTED BY LAW.

THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE OF THE STRATEGY WILL BE ACHIEVED. RISKS OF AN INVESTMENT IN THIS STRATEGY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THE RISKS OF INVESTING IN EQUITY SECURITIES GENERALLY, AND IN A VALUE INVESTING APPROACH, MORE SPECIFICALLY. MOREOVER, PAST PERFORMANCE SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS AN INDICATOR OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THE FOREGOING INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN PROVIDED IN A FIDUCIARY CAPACITY, AND IT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE, AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED AS, IMPARTIAL INVESTMENT ADVICE.

NET RESULTS INCLUDE A 0.85% ANNUAL BASE FEE.

THE MSCI EAFE INDEX IS AN EQUITY INDEX WHICH CAPTURES LARGE AND MID CAP REPRESENTATION ACROSS 21 DEVELOPED MARKET COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD, EXCLUDING THE US AND CANADA. WITH 825 CONSTITUENTS, THE INDEX COVERS APPROXIMATELY 85% OF THE FREE FLOAT-ADJUSTED MARKET CAPITALIZATION IN EACH COUNTRY. THE MSCI EAFE VALUE INDEX CAPTURES LARGE AND MID CAP SECURITIES EXHIBITING OVERALL STYLE CHARACTERISTICS ACROSS DEVELOPED MARKETS COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD, EXCLUDING THE US AND CANADA. THE VALUE INVESTMENT STYLE CHARACTERISTICS FOR INDEX CONSTRUCTION ARE DEFINED USING THREE VARIABLES: BOOK VALUE TO PRICE, 12-MONTH FORWARD EARNINGS TO PRICE AND DIVIDEND YIELD.

*Earnings growth reflects the historical change of earnings per share of the companies in the LAM International Value Equity strategy as of May 31, 2022 using current composite weights and including, for each calendar year, only the portfolio companies for which data is available. Actual weights of such holdings varied over time. Price-to-earnings ratios are computed using consensus earnings data per FactSet, which include certain adjustments from reported, GAAP earnings.

Contact:

Craig Lifschutz
Managing Director
Lyrical Asset Management LP
clifschutz@lyricalpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyrical-asset-managements-international-value-equity-portfolio-celebrates-three-year-anniversary-301563149.html

SOURCE Lyrical Asset Management LP

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Why GitLab Stock Soared After Earnings

    What happened Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) were up 23.7% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter, ending in April. Revenue grew 75% year over year, while adjusted net loss per share narrowed from $0.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Yes, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is facing extreme inflation. This is the crux of the reason P&G shares are down more than 10% just since April and trading back to where they were priced as of November. What investors may not be fully appreciating, however, is how resilient consumers' loyalty to P&G's brands is.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive the upcoming recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive upcoming recession, click Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession. Even though major banks and market experts have […]

  • Better Buy: Novavax vs. Vaxart

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are both biotechs which rose to prominence as a result of their efforts to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Only Novavax has largely accomplished that goal so far, though its product isn't yet approved for sale in the U.S. But do its recent successes make it a better buy? The argument for buying Novavax is that in the near term it'll be raking in global sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which will continue to get approved for use in more and more jurisdictions.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Went Wild Today

    Investors in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are doing the wave Monday afternoon as shares of the cybersecurity expert surge 5.2% in afternoon trading, 2:20 p.m. ET. This morning, investment megabank Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to "overweight" (a compliment on Wall Street that means the stock is predicted to do better than its market) and raised their price target to $215 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports. Morgan Stanley praised CrowdStrike as the "leading cybersecurity franchise" in a growing market with "durable" demand for cybersecurity.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds

    If your 401(k) rode growth-oriented tech stocks to new heights in recent years, it may be time to change your investment strategy. With stock markets down double digits this year amid economic instability and steep selloffs, growth stock funds are … Continue reading → The post Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealArk’s lineup holds $1

  • Is There An Opportunity With Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WBA) 46% Undervaluation?

    Does the June share price for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.