Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's (KLSE:LYSAGHT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of July to MYR0.03. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad

Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 12.8% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 14%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.03. This works out to a decline of approximately 75% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here