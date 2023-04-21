U.S. markets closed

Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the April, May, and June 2023 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: PR; LYCT; LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). The unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on or before the Payment Date.

 ETF

Distribution per unit

Distribution Record Date

Payment Date

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.029

April 28, 2023

May 10, 2023

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.029

May 31, 2023

June 12, 2023

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.029

June 30, 2023

July 10, 2023

  Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF

$0.0092

April 28, 2023

May 10, 2023

  Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF

$0.0360

April 28, 2023

May 10, 2023

 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

