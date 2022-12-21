Lysander Funds Limited Announces Changes to Lysander Funds

Lysander Funds Limited

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today changes in the distribution frequency, risk rating and portfolio manager for certain of its mutual funds. Details of these changes are set out below.



Change in Distribution Frequency

Effective December 22, 2022, the distribution frequency for Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury Fund and Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Treasury Fund will change from quarterly to monthly.

Change in Risk Rating

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Lysander has changed the investment risk rating of Lysander-Crusader Equity Income Fund from “medium” to “medium-to-high”. No change has been made to the investment objectives of the fund.

Change in Portfolio Manager and Investment Strategies

Effective December 22, 2022, Lysander Balanced Income Fund will change its portfolio manager from Lysander Funds Limited to Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (“Canso”) and the fund will cease to have sub-advisors. Prior to this change, Canso was the sub-advisor responsible for securities selection for the fixed income sub-portfolio of the fund. After the change in portfolio manager, Canso will continue to be responsible for the fixed income sub-portfolio but also the equity sub-portfolio of the fund. Canso will select securities for the fund’s equity sub-portfolio taking a “bottom up” approach to portfolio construction based on its independent, proprietary research and valuation of individual companies. From time to time, the fund may gain exposure to certain securities or asset classes by investing up to 100% of its net asset value in other investment funds, including those for which Lysander or its affiliates act as investment fund manager.

The fund’s investment objectives and management fees remain the same.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 3037, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



