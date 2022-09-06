U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.71
    +1.84 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.00
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    +0.32 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9959
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1582
    +0.0061 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4580
    -0.1170 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,725.12
    -112.95 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.97
    -1.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,666.43
    +46.82 (+0.17%)
     

Lysosomal Disease Treatment Market to Reach $14.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

Rise in prevalence of lysosomal diseases, the introduction of orphan medicines, and expanding government programs and investments for the development of innovative medications drive the growth of the global lysosomal disease treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lysosomal Disease Treatment Market by Disease Type (Gaucher's Diseases, Fabry Diseases, Pompe's Syndrome, Mucopolysaccharidosis, Others), by Type of Therapy (Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Substrate Reduction Therapy, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global lysosomal disease treatment industry generated $7.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $14.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5655

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of lysosomal diseases, the introduction of orphan medicines, and expanding government programs and investments for the development of innovative medications drive the growth of the global lysosomal disease treatment market. However, lack of effective treatments for lysosomal diseases and their high cost restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding preventative measures for lysosomal diseases and lysosomal disease treatment market trends are anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global lysosomal disease treatment market, as the focus of medical professionals, governments, and general public moved to containing the spread of the virus. This factor resulted in a significant decline in demand for the lysosomal disease treatments across several sectors, particularly the health and pharmaceutical sector.

  • The main cause of the interruptions experienced by patients getting treatments for lysosomal disorder in hospitals was the risk of infection spread. In order to maintain the social distancing norms, the number of clients decreased considerably. People stopped going to clinics and hospitals unless they had an emergency.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5655?reqfor=covid

The Gaucher's Diseases segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the Gaucher's diseases segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global lysosomal disease treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of Gaucher's disease and patients seeking treatments for Gaucher's disease. However, the Fabry diseases segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the rise in incidence of Fabry diseases, and approval of Fabrazyme which shows significant results in the treatment of Fabry diseases.

The Enzyme replacement therapy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type of therapy, the enzyme replacement therapy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global lysosomal disease treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the high effectiveness of enzyme replacement therapy in lysosomal disease treatments, strong product pipeline of novel enzyme replacement therapies and increase in patients seeking the treatment. The report also analyzes segments such as stem cell therapy, substrate reduction therapy, and others.

Purchase Inquire: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5655

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global lysosomal disease treatment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the large number of patient visits to hospitals for the diagnosis and treatment of lysosomal disease. The report also analyzes clinics segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global lysosomal disease treatment market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high prevalence of lysosomal diseases, the well-established healthcare facilities, recent technological advancements, and rise in demand for early diagnosis of lysosomal diseases in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to an increase in population suffering from lysosomal diseases and the rise in awareness about lysosomal diseases and its treatments in the region.

Leading Market Players:

  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • BioMarin

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.

These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Oncology-Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), and Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Esophagus Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and Other Cancers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

HIV Drugs Market By Medication Class (Multi-class Combination Drugs, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Protease Inhibitors (PIs), Entry Inhibitors, and HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Disposable Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others), Application (Medical and Non-Medical) and Form (Powdered and Non-Powdered): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030

Digital Therapeutics Market by Product (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers), Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS), Disease Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID) and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type (Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell), Therapy Type (Autologous and Allogenic), Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lysosomal-disease-treatment-market-to-reach-14-1-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301617869.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • 25 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in the World A Year Ago

    In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Jab Gets Approval in Switzerland

    Novavax (NVAX) receives expanded temporary authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine, in Switzerland for adolescents aged 12 to 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

  • Oil dips on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

    Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session's 3% gain, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.44 a barrel at 0054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $89.13 a barrel, and were up $2.26, or 2.6%, from Friday's close.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • Oil Holds Advance After OPEC+ Delivers Modest Cut in Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held a gain spurred by an OPEC+ decision to deliver a small supply cut as traders weighed the prospect of follow-up action from the group. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGlobal benchmark Brent traded ab

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline Closure Lands Economic Blow Against Europe

    Power prices surged, European currencies hit multidecade lows and governments scrambled to contain the economic hit after Russia cut its main natural-gas pipeline to Europe.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • OPEC+’s Warning Shot

    The oil producing cartel has agreed to cut output targets just days after U.S.-led agreement to establish a buyer’s alliance seeking price-setting power over Russian crude.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • New city COVID-19 cases down slightly, increased levels detected in wastewater

    On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the city's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 32.9, a drop in about 5.1 cases a day from the week before.

  • The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking

    The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking The COVID-19 pandemic changed how we work—forever. In fact, a 2021 report by McKinsey found that the pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, e-commerce, and automation, with as many ... The post The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking appeared first on Poets&Quants.