Lytho Appoints Geert Bruinink to Lead Operations in Europe

Lytho
·3 min read
Lytho
Lytho

Seasoned Executive Brings a Mix of General Management and Sales Leadership as the Company Expands Reach in Europe for its Creative Workflow and Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software

Geert Bruinink joins Lytho as its Country Manager in The Netherlands

Geert Bruinink joins Lytho as its Country Manager in The Netherlands; he will report to Lytho CEO Douglas Thede and have overall responsibility for the company’s European sales and operations.
Geert Bruinink joins Lytho as its Country Manager in The Netherlands; he will report to Lytho CEO Douglas Thede and have overall responsibility for the company’s European sales and operations.

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Lytho, a creative operations platform providing creative workflow and digital asset management (DAM) tools to brand and creative teams, today announced it has hired Geert Bruinink as its Country Manager based in The Netherlands. He will report to Lytho CEO Douglas Thede and have overall responsibility for the company’s European sales and operations.

“Geert brings a proven track record of general management and sales leadership skills to Lytho as we extend our presence in Europe,” said Thede. “We’ve seen strong demand for our software because in-house creative teams have grown, and our tools reduce the natural complexity that comes with that growth. We’re thrilled to welcome Geert as a Lythonian and look forward to his contribution as we scale up to meet demand.”

Geert brings more than 25 years of leadership experience and has held positions at brands including Cisco, Ricoh, and Samsung, among others. He graduated from Utrecht University (Hogeschool Utrecht) with a degree in Commercial Economics.

“There isn’t another company in the world that addresses the unique needs of creative and brand teams with the same depth of expertise and passion as Lytho,” said Bruinink. “I’m excited to join the company and see the potential for rapid growth. I’m very much looking forward to working with our European team in solving the top challenges facing creatives today.”

Lytho is a unique software solution that focuses specifically on the needs of in-house brand and creative teams. The company's creative operations platform works across the Creative Lifecycle to bring order, improve collaboration, reduce unnecessary rework, and drive efficiency through its robust modules built for creatives, including:

  • Streamlining creative briefs and project requests;

  • Improving collaboration within the creative team and with stakeholders;

  • Managing creative projects, resources and staff;

  • Facilitating the review and approval process;

  • Providing access to approved assets to distributed global teams; and

  • Automating measurement and reporting to help creative leaders articulate value.

The appointment of new leadership follows a steady stream of milestones the company has achieved recently. For example, it just recently launched expanded functionality to bring the full Creative Operations Platform to Europe.

Similarly, the company announced an innovative collection of new features earlier this year to help customers better manage work across complex teams. Those capabilities have been recognized in three different analyst reports since.

One such report was the “Vendor Selection Matrix ™ – Marketing Resource Management” by the European technology analyst firm Research in Action GmbH. That report analyzed the strategy and execution of the top 15 global brands that compete in the space – and named Lytho as a “leader.”

About Lytho
Lytho, a creative operations platform, is uniquely focused to address the needs of brand and creative teams. The platform combines the benefits of many disparate tools (such as creative workflow and digital asset management) into a single software solution. Creatives no longer need to be limited by tools that are neither fully interoperable nor suited to their specific needs. Today’s brand and creative teams need a solution that will help them fight the complexity that comes from managing the growing volume of requests, stakeholders, digital assets and brands. More than 600 enterprise customers worldwide use Lytho’s software.

Media Contact:
Frank Strong
for Lytho
202-352-5920
frank@swordandthescript.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ee601d8-d251-458e-ae7b-6aeca7112ba7


