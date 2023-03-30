U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

Lytix Biopharma: Annual Report for 2022

PR Newswire
·1 min read

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma AS ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, announces that it has published its Annual Report for 2022, which was approved by the board of directors on March 29, 2023.

"In the course of 2022, our unique position in the immune-oncology field has been confirmed. We bring a novel immunother­apy approach to the table that addresses the most fundamental challenge in current immunotherapy: tumor heterogeneity," says Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix Biopharma.

The Annual Report for 2022 is attached to this notice and is also available on the company's website, www.lytixbiopharma.com, under Investors.

For more information, please contact:

Gjest Breistein, CFO: gjest.breistein@lytixbiopharma.com

Ole Peter Nordby, Head of IR & Communication Manager: ole.peter.nordby@lytixbiopharma.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16482/3718595/1953635.pdf

Lytix Annual Report 2022 - Final - with auditor report

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lytix-biopharma-annual-report-for-2022-301785525.html

SOURCE Lytix Biopharma AS

