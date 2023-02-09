U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Lytix Biopharma: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and second half 2022 results, Thursday 16 February

·1 min read

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma AS ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immuno-oncology company, will release its fourth quarter and second half 2022 results on Thursday, 16 February 2023 at 8am CEST. The results will be presented in a webcast with CEO Øystein Rekdal, CDO Graeme Currie and CFO Gjest Breistein at 2:30pm CEST.

We encourage you to send us questions in advance, to be addressed during the Q&A session. Please send your email to post@lytixbiopharma.com.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed live by registering here:  https://forms.office.com/e/q06xRZSrBV

A recording of the presentation will be made available on https://www.lytixbiopharma.com/investors/overview.html after the presentation

For more information, please contact:

Gjest Breistein,
CFO
gjest.breistein@lytixbiopharma.com

Ole Peter Nordby,
Head of IR & Communication Manager
ole.peter.nordby@lytixbiopharma.com

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lytix-biopharma-invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-and-second-half-2022-results-thursday-16-february-301742895.html

SOURCE Lytix Biopharma AS

