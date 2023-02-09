Lytix Biopharma: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and second half 2022 results, Thursday 16 February

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma AS ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immuno-oncology company, will release its fourth quarter and second half 2022 results on Thursday, 16 February 2023 at 8am CEST. The results will be presented in a webcast with CEO Øystein Rekdal, CDO Graeme Currie and CFO Gjest Breistein at 2:30pm CEST.

We encourage you to send us questions in advance, to be addressed during the Q&A session. Please send your email to post@lytixbiopharma.com.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed live by registering here: https://forms.office.com/e/q06xRZSrBV

A recording of the presentation will be made available on https://www.lytixbiopharma.com/investors/overview.html after the presentation

For more information, please contact:



Gjest Breistein,

CFO

gjest.breistein@lytixbiopharma.com



Ole Peter Nordby,

Head of IR & Communication Manager

ole.peter.nordby@lytixbiopharma.com

