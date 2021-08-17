U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Lytx Launches the Lytx Integration Network

·4 min read

Lytx expands its all-in-one fleet management platform with turnkey integrations for more streamlined operations and data-driven insights

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc. today unveiled its Lytx Integration Network, an ecosystem of strategic partners that leverage Lytx's world class video and telematics data solutions to offer customers a customizable, all-in-one fleet management platform. The new network gives Lytx's clients seamless access to an array of best-in-class solutions for superior fleet operations. Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets.

The Lytx Integration Network connects fleets of all types and sizes with best-in-class solutions &#x002013; from tracking, dispatching and scheduling to maintenance, safety and risk management.
The Lytx Integration Network connects fleets of all types and sizes with best-in-class solutions – from tracking, dispatching and scheduling to maintenance, safety and risk management.

Lytx expands its platform with turnkey integrations for more streamlined fleet operations and data-driven insights.

"Lytx's video and telematics data have transformed the efficiency, safety, and profitability of thousands of fleets worldwide," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx's chief technology officer. "Our platform has given fleet managers valuable insights into what happens in and around their fleet. Leveraging this success, we are now partnering with the industry's top fleet technology providers to provide clients with best-in-class, end-to-end solutions to improve operations and transform their businesses."

"The new Lytx Integration Network is creating value for our strategic partners and our clients," said Frank Schneider, Lytx's director of strategic partnerships and integrations.

"We're open for business, and we are expanding our offerings," Schneider said. "This represents an important evolution in our business model. Lytx is a trusted consultant to thousands of fleet customers, and our integration partners will benefit from our relationships with clients. Our clients will benefit from pre-built integrations with industry-leading providers that solve real customer needs."

Integrated solutions on one platform

The Lytx Integration Network offers a coordinated, smooth, and coherent integration of services so that clients can get more out of their fleet investments. Specifically, data, video, and insights from Lytx can provide a more complete picture, which powers more comprehensive fleet management.

For example, the Lytx Integration Network provides access to Idelic's Safety Suite driver management system, which gives fleet owners the ability to elevate their safety culture and reduce driver turnover.

"Through the Lytx Integration Network, Idelic customers gain a clearer understanding of their drivers and are better able to see them home safely with the addition of Lytx video telematics to Safety Suite," said Brett Stevenson, VP of Business Development at Idelic. "We've found Lytx exceedingly easy to work with, and the software integration has been seamless."

The Lytx Integration Network also offers fleet managers access to Geotab software, which provides intelligent video, advanced telematics, and ELD compliance solutions – all in one.

"Now, Lytx customers can use the Lytx Integration Network to access more of Geotab's ecosystem of innovative technology solutions to help improve fleet efficiency, productivity, and regulatory compliance," said Colin Sutherland, Executive Vice President, Sales at Geotab. "This all-in-one platform offers customers the power of both Geotab and Lytx technologies with a seamless user experience."

Beans Route is another key integrator, providing an AI-powered, end-to-end route planning and dispatch suite.

"Customers can now truly harness AI and cloud computing power to solve the complexities of fleet operations, safety, route planning, and dispatch through the partnership between Lytx and Beans," said Akash Agarwal, Beans Route founder and chief business officer. "It's a winning proposition for us, for Lytx, and, most importantly, for logistics operators."

The Lytx Integration Network aggregates tools and data from more than 20 partners that offer:

  • Tracking;

  • Dispatching and routing;

  • Maintenance and repairs;

  • Transportation management;

  • Insurance automation and mitigation;

  • Safety and risk management; and

  • Human resources and compliance.

Layered together, these turnkey integrations across these critical areas give fleets everything they need to quickly take action, improve operational efficiency and safety, and serve their customers better.

To learn more, please visit https://www.lytx.com/en-us/lytx-integration-network.

About Lytx
Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.4 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics systems, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Contacts:
Lytx
Alex Jensen
corpcomm@lytx.com

Lytx Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lytx, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lytx)
Lytx Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lytx, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lytx)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lytx-launches-the-lytx-integration-network-301356306.html

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Shenzhen is paying online businesses to sell somewhere besides Amazon

    In the wake of Amazon's ban on Chinese companies over abuses of its review system, Shenzhen is offering businesses cash to set up independent shops.

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

  • What Is a Money Purchase Plan?

    Employees covered by company retirement plans are familiar with defined-contribution plans like 401(k), 403(b) or SEP-IRA accounts. A money purchase plan is another such employer-sponsored plan that can help you save for retirement. It is similar to these other accounts, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Money Purchase Plan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FuboTV CEO breaks down Q2 earnings, projects new advertising revenues

    FuboTV David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the streaming service including the Fubo Sportsbook.&nbsp;

  • Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

    Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12. What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering four new iPhones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The similarities with the iPhone 12 will likely include cameras, sizes and pricing, based on report

  • The Natural Gas Rally Is Far From Over

    Natural gas prices have been on a tear this year, and despite a small dip, the popular fuel still has plenty of room to run

  • They’re 14 and 9 years old—and making $32,000 a month thanks to Ethereum

    Ishaan Thakur, 14, and his sister Aanya, 9, have seen their college fund swell this year after they began mining in March with an old gaming computer.

  • New Branches for the 2Africa Subsea Cable System

    The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced today the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable. The branches will extend 2Africa's connectivity to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, and Angola, and bring a new landing to south-east Nigeria. The new branches join the recently announced extension to the Canary Islands.

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Implications of State Street vacating NYC offices

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the possible&nbsp;reasoning behind State Street Corp.'s decision to vacate its two New York City offices as the company has notified its employees that it will not be reopening its Rockefeller Center locations.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $49,000 Levels. Avoiding sub-$46,500 will be Key

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would give the bulls a run at $49,000…

  • State Street, Firm Behind Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue, Is Vacating New York City Offices

    The financial giant told staffers they wouldn’t be returning to its Midtown Manhattan offices, as firms across business lines question whether New York’s costs, taxes and uncertain recovery from the pandemic make it worthwhile to maintain their offices there.