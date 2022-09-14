Lytx Offers New Capabilities to Global Integration Partners that Increase Productivity, Accelerate Time-to-Market, and Drive Digital Transformation

New capabilities in the Lytx Vision™ Platform can reduce developer resources and integration time by up to 90%

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., a global leader in video telematics solutions, has released reusable user interface (UI) components to help technology partners reduce time to market and accelerate digital transformation by integrating pre-made UI components into their offerings.

Lytx Releases Reusable UI Components to Global Integration Partners

Lytx is creating a library of reusable UI components for its open application programming interface (API) functionalities along with step-by-step guides for integration. The components are reusable, meaning they can be implemented in multiple places inside applications, and are easily configurable and extensible using small amounts of code to accelerate innovation and minimize development effort. In addition, the reusable components are released under an open-source software license, demonstrating Lytx's open platform focus and enabling developers to customize the components, which can be easily translated from English to provide localization where needed.

"With many Technology Service Providers starting to offer video safety solutions as part of their portfolio of all-in-one solutions, seamless integration of video technology is key to accelerating speed-to-market and to reducing the developmental burden," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx's Chief Technology Officer, Lytx. "Lytx introduced modern, cloud-native APIs years ago to make it easier for companies to integrate Lytx's video applications and other third-party applications. With reusable components, we are further simplifying the process of adding video, making it easier than ever to tap into our industry leading video and MV+AI technology via the Lytx Vision Platform."

As part of Lytx's customer and partner empowerment approach, reusable UI components were developed to make integration easier, require fewer resources, and provide faster time-to-market for video telematics services. The components are powerful and easy to integrate, support most frameworks, and come with all relevant code, API calls, and documentation. Using reusable components can dramatically speed up the integration process, make work more efficient, and cut the overall time-to-market by up to 90 percent, allowing customers and partners to build custom solutions that can digitally transform their businesses.

"The goal of our Lytx Vision Platform is to help our customers and partners gain a competitive advantage and introduce innovative video services swiftly to their employees and customers," said Rudraradhya. "Offering reusable components is just one of the many tools we provide to help our partners increase efficiencies, innovate and grow their customer value and profitability, and accelerate transformation in our industry."

The first available reusable component is Live Video, allowing near real-time live video from the vehicle with more components coming later this year.

About Lytx Vision Platform

Faced with the need to digitally transform to compete against industry disruptors while lowering overall expense and exposure, our clients and strategic partners demand tools to help them position their organizations for greater growth and profitability. With our decades of experience helping industry leaders transform their fleet and driver operations, Lytx is uniquely positioned to help them do just that. The Lytx Vision Platform further leverages the power of our expertise in video services, big data, and AI to give companies powerful, scalable, and configurable technology and tools they can use to integrate with other applications and to create their own custom solutions.

About Lytx

Lytx is the global leader in video safety and telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide. Lytx's Surfsight™ solution for resellers was built from the ground up as a premium product offered at a competitive price to help fleet managers with their day-to-day operational challenges. To learn more about Surfsight, please visit www.lytx.com/en-us/surfsight. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

