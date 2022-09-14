U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.50
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,125.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,063.00
    +26.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.26
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.70
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4640
    +0.0420 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    27.32
    +3.45 (+14.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1556
    +0.0063 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9510
    -1.6940 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,315.70
    -1,407.37 (-6.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.53
    -39.17 (-7.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.74
    -115.12 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Lytx Offers New Capabilities to Global Integration Partners that Increase Productivity, Accelerate Time-to-Market, and Drive Digital Transformation

·4 min read

New capabilities in the Lytx Vision Platform can reduce developer resources and integration time by up to 90%

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., a global leader in video telematics solutions, has released reusable user interface (UI) components to help technology partners reduce time to market and accelerate digital transformation by integrating pre-made UI components into their offerings.

Lytx Releases Reusable UI Components to Global Integration Partners
Lytx Releases Reusable UI Components to Global Integration Partners

Lytx Releases Reusable UI Components to Global Integration Partners

Lytx is creating a library of reusable UI components for its open application programming interface (API) functionalities along with step-by-step guides for integration. The components are reusable, meaning they can be implemented in multiple places inside applications, and are easily configurable and extensible using small amounts of code to accelerate innovation and minimize development effort. In addition, the reusable components are released under an open-source software license, demonstrating Lytx's open platform focus and enabling developers to customize the components, which can be easily translated from English to provide localization where needed.

"With many Technology Service Providers starting to offer video safety solutions as part of their portfolio of all-in-one solutions, seamless integration of video technology is key to accelerating speed-to-market and to reducing the developmental burden," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx's Chief Technology Officer, Lytx. "Lytx introduced modern, cloud-native APIs years ago to make it easier for companies to integrate Lytx's video applications and other third-party applications. With reusable components, we are further simplifying the process of adding video, making it easier than ever to tap into our industry leading video and MV+AI technology via the Lytx Vision Platform."

As part of Lytx's customer and partner empowerment approach, reusable UI components were developed to make integration easier, require fewer resources, and provide faster time-to-market for video telematics services. The components are powerful and easy to integrate, support most frameworks, and come with all relevant code, API calls, and documentation. Using reusable components can dramatically speed up the integration process, make work more efficient, and cut the overall time-to-market by up to 90 percent, allowing customers and partners to build custom solutions that can digitally transform their businesses.

"The goal of our Lytx Vision Platform is to help our customers and partners gain a competitive advantage and introduce innovative video services swiftly to their employees and customers," said Rudraradhya. "Offering reusable components is just one of the many tools we provide to help our partners increase efficiencies, innovate and grow their customer value and profitability, and accelerate transformation in our industry."

The first available reusable component is Live Video, allowing near real-time live video from the vehicle with more components coming later this year.

About Lytx Vision Platform
Faced with the need to digitally transform to compete against industry disruptors while lowering overall expense and exposure, our clients and strategic partners demand tools to help them position their organizations for greater growth and profitability. With our decades of experience helping industry leaders transform their fleet and driver operations, Lytx is uniquely positioned to help them do just that. The Lytx Vision Platform further leverages the power of our expertise in video services, big data, and AI to give companies powerful, scalable, and configurable technology and tools they can use to integrate with other applications and to create their own custom solutions.

About Lytx
Lytx is the global leader in video safety and telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, ELD compliance, preventative maintenance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide. Lytx's Surfsightsolution for resellers was built from the ground up as a premium product offered at a competitive price to help fleet managers with their day-to-day operational challenges. To learn more about Surfsight, please visit www.lytx.com/en-us/surfsight. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Contact:
Jason Andersen
CorpComm@lytx.com

Lytx Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lytx, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lytx)
Lytx Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lytx, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lytx)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lytx-offers-new-capabilities-to-global-integration-partners-that-increase-productivity-accelerate-time-to-market-and-drive-digital-transformation-301623900.html

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counte

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Google fails to overturn £3.5bn EU fine for unfairly promoting its search engine on phones

    Google has failed to overturn a €4bn (£3.5bn) fine imposed by the European Commission for unfairly promoting its search engine on people's phones.

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the M

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Uniper Confirms Germany Mulling Nationalization: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out plans to raise 140 billion euros ($140 billion) as part of a series of radical steps to rein in the biggest energy crisis in decades.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most M

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

    Are these stock recommendations boring, predictable, and obvious? You bet they are. But that's also the point.

  • Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy Tab worth £219 – here’s how to get yours

    Buy one Samsung Galaxy tablet, and get another absolutely free

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • Oil ticks lower as IEA offers mixed picture on crude demand

    Oil futures ticked down in choppy trade on Wednesday, after the International Energy Agency cut its outlook for China’s crude demand but projected that European power producers would boost demand for oil as they switch away from natural gas following Russia’s halt to flows through the Nord Stream pipeline. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLV22) was up down 52 cents, or 0.6%, at $86.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In its monthly report, the Paris-based IEA cut its forecasts for Chinese oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day in 2022, to 15 million barrels a day, 420,000 barrels a day less than last year.

  • BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 27, 2022

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.