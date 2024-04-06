I’m 67 and upgrading to a $455,000 home with a 6.2% mortgage rate. My former house had a 3.7% rate. Am I crazy?

“The down payment for the new home will come from our money-market account and cash from a life insurance policy.” - Getty Images

Dear Big Move,

My husband, 69, and I, 67, just signed a contract to purchase a new home built in 2019 for $455,000 with a 30-year mortgage and a 6.2% interest rate. The payments are about $800 more per month which is not a problem.

Our current home has a sub-3.7% loan and would be paid off in 12 to 13 years. It is and was in need of some relatively major renovations such as a kitchen remodel and two bathroom remodels. It was built in the late 80s.

There are other things we would like to have that just aren’t possible in our current home such as a third-car garage, additional storage and a main-floor laundry. The down payment for the new home will come from our money-market account and cash from a life insurance policy.

Combined annual income of $176,000

We have a portfolio worth $1.3 million, and a $190,000 money-market account. Our combined Social Security and pensions provide us with an annual income of $176,000. We also have a trust, in addition to long-term care insurance.

We’re both in relatively good health at the moment, although I was treated for early breast cancer at the beginning of 2023 and am currently cancer free. We decided rather than endure several months of construction on our current home, it would be easier to move.

We are considering using some of the proceeds from the sale of our existing home to pay down the principal on the new home. Barring any catastrophic financial issues, there should be enough in our retirement funds for the surviving spouse to pay off the mortgage.

The new home is closer to our doctors, dentists and our golf club, as well as shopping, restaurants, etc. Are we crazy for purchasing a slightly larger, slightly more expensive home that will make our everyday lives easier, more enjoyable and more comfortable?

Feeling Nervous

Dear Nervous,

No, you’re not crazy. You can afford the increased monthly payments.

Here are the pros: You’re only dipping into 15% of your retirement savings to fund your down payment. You make $176,000 a year. You will pay $9,600 more per year for the better house, excluding property taxes. And lest we forget: You have $1.3 million worth of investments.

Here are the cons: You’re going from being a decade away from being debt-free to starting again with a 30-year mortgage. If the portfolio consists of investments in the stock market, the market can be volatile so that’s not necessarily a sure shot.

“It sounds like you were very thoughtful about the decision surrounding the purchase of this new home,” Spencer Betts, a Lexington, Mass.-based Certified Financial Planner at Bickling Financial Services, told MarketWatch.

But ask yourself if this lifestyle will fit your retirement. That includes whether your new home will have stairs, should you may have mobility issues down the line, and whether you can keep up with the landscaping and other maintenance.

Insurance premiums and property tax

Also consider the impact of climate change on the safety of your home. Unlike your current home, which you are intimately familiar with, you might see a sudden increase in home-insurance costs with your new home.

It could be a sudden shocking increase in wildfire or flood-insurance payments. Your agent or the previous owner may not have disclosed any previous issues the home might have experienced. And let’s not put aside the aforementioned property taxes.

“If you are planning on living in this new location for more than 5 years you should do well financially,” Betts said. “If you are staying in your new home for more than 5 years the growth on the value of the house should more than offsets that startup cost and any fee when selling.

For what it’s worth, it seems like you will be able to have a higher quality of life living in the new home, and it’s only slightly more expensive — but still affordable — then why not make the move? You did your homework, and you already know the effect on your portfolio.

