I’m an Aldi Superfan: My 4 Top Buys for Spring 2024 (and a Few Bonus Items)

It’s not unusual to end up accidentally impulse shopping at Aldi during the spring months. Between the weekly Aldi Finds and fresh seasonal produce, Aldi shoppers might add more items to their carts than usual.

Which grocery essentials at Aldi make impulse buying seem less impulsive and more like a good savings strategy? GOBankingRates spoke to two Aldi superfans about their top buys for spring and what makes them worth the money. They also shared two of their favorite bonus buys if you have extra wiggle room to shop more.

The next time you draft an Aldi shopping list, don’t forget to shop for these spring must-haves.

Strawberries

Tami Smith, certified macro coach and owner of Fit Healthy Macros, is based in Florida where strawberry season is in full force in the spring months.

Since this fruit is in season, Smith recommends buying strawberries at Aldi. The cost for a quart of strawberries is low at Aldi, Smith said, and shoppers will be able to enjoy these strawberries at their freshest and cheapest.

Brussels Sprouts

Each week, frugal food blogger Nicole Durham likes to stop by Aldi to check out their in-season produce deals. Durham’s recommended buy is the fresh Brussels sprouts, known to be at their peak in early spring.

“They’re so much cheaper this time of year,” said Durham. “I keep them in a glass mason jar to make them last longer in the fridge.”

Grass-Fed Lean Ground Beef (93% Lean)

Shoppers heading to Aldi for meat are recommended by Smith to shop for grass-fed lean ground beef.

“Make sure to get the lean cuts!” said Smith. “Spring is the perfect time to get the grill going and burgers are always at the top of my list.”

Cleaning Supplies

Cleaning supplies tend to dominate spring purchases since so many shoppers have plans to spring clean their homes top to bottom.

Sales to watch out for will be noted in Aldi’s weekly ads with some items mentioned as Aldi Finds. Scrub Daddy Power Paste, for example, is an upcoming Aldi Find shoppers will find in stores for $8.99 the week of March 20.

Bonus Items To Buy at Aldi

Do you have room in your budget for a few more items? Don’t miss out on these bonus buys at Aldi this spring.

Easter Basket Stuffers

Smith recommends those celebrating Easter visit Aldi to grab inexpensive Easter basket stuffers at bargain prices.

For example, Aldi Finds for the week of March 13 include can’t-miss sales on the following Easter stuffers:

Huntington Home Easter eggs or grass (89 cents each)

Huntington Home character rope Easter basket ($4.99 each)

PAAS Easter egg decorating kit ($1.89 each)

Laundry Baskets

If you need a new laundry basket, Durham recommends shopping for one at Aldi. The purchase is a win-win for shoppers since these laundry baskets are great quality at a great price for this time of the year.

“The prices may be cheap, but the quality isn’t,” said Durham. “I have had Aldi laundry baskets and products last for years while similar Walmart products can’t last half as long. I really feel like I get my money’s worth from Aldi!”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m an Aldi Superfan: My 4 Top Buys for Spring 2024 (and a Few Bonus Items)