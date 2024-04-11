I’m an Auto Mechanic: Here Are the Costs of Delaying Your Car’s Maintenance

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Getty Images

So, you’ve researched the cars of your dreams and your price range. Budgeted carefully and negotiated wisely to take your new set of wheels off the lot. You might think you can cruise on easy street for a while, with no cares in the world and no need to keep up with your car-related savings.

Unfortunately, you’d think wrong. No matter how well-built and reliable a car may be, it’s a machine that needs regular maintenance. Not getting that maintenance done puts you on a rough financial road by entailing major repairs – or even getting a new vehicle altogether.

The good news is that avoiding these financial potholes is a matter of finding a mechanic you trust and bringing your car in for consistent check-ups. To learn more about the kinds of maintenance you should receive — and how they can save you money — GOBankingRates talked to Duane “Doc” Watson, a technical trainer and auto repair industry veteran at Bosch, and Paul Knoll, marketing director for American Trucks.

Here’s a breakdown of some car repairs that will cost you in the long run if left unaddressed.

Air Filters

Fortunately, one of the most consistent things you can do to keep your engine healthy and running well is also one of the easiest and least costly.

“Replace your air filter every 12 months or every 12-15k miles to maintain optimal engine efficiency and performance,” said Watson. “While you’re at it, swap in a new in-cabin air filter to improve airflow and guard against harmful pollutants that can worsen in-car air quality.”

Brake Pads

If there’s one part of your car you need working as perfectly as possible, it’s your brakes. Brake repairs get costly and quick. According to AutoZone, a complete brake repair that includes replacing the pads, rotor and caliper, can average between $300 and $800. However, for some makes and models, a complete brake job costs at least $1,000.

That’s why Watson encouraged steady vigilance about your brakes, suggesting that you be mindful of squealing sounds or unusual vibrations when braking.

“These and other indicators of poor performance or wear can mean it’s time for a change, and listening to these signs is crucial for preventing long-term damage to your car’s entire braking system,” said Watson.

Watson added that you should wait for your brake pads “to quit on you” before swapping them out with a new set.

Warning Lights

Think of warning lights on your dashboard as the beacons from a lighthouse, trying to steer you away from being dashed on the rocks of a major financial disaster.

“Never ignore a warning light on your dashboard. Alerts like your ‘check engine’ light are designed to flag issues in your vehicle while it’s still early enough to avoid further damage,” said Watson. “Ignoring these warning signs can spell far more significant, costlier issues down the road.”

Oil Changes

Getting an oil change every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, or based on manufacturer recommendations, is one of the most prevalent pieces of car-related wisdom.

According to Knoll, it’s for a very good reason.



“Old oil no longer lubricates nor cools the engine components very effectively, hence the likelihood of engine failure,” said Knoll.

Timing Belt

Any phrase that is sure to strike fear into the heart of any car owner involves the words “timing belt failure.” That’s for good reason.



Per AutoZone, “In many cases, repairing a timing belt breakage is so expensive it is more than the value of the vehicle.”

Knoll suggested replacing your timing belt once every 60,000 to 100,000 miles, depending on the car, to avoid hearing those dreaded words,

“Delaying the timing belt replacement may cause the belt to break, and hence, severe engine damage, even to the point where a collision between the valves and pistons is possible,” said Knoll.

Transmission Fluid

If there’s another term that keeps car owners up at night, it’s “your transmission is shot.” However, one of the key elements of keeping your car’s transmission running smoothly is easy enough.

“Check the transmission fluid and replace it as needed, sometimes at intervals of 30,000 to 60,000 miles,” said Knoll. “If not taken care of, this might lead to poor transmission performance and finally to major repairs for the transmission.”

A simple stop to the mechanic to get your fluids topped off, along with any other required repairs and upkeep, will help you sleep easier.

