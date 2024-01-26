I’m an Automotive Expert: Here Are 10 Ways To Reduce Your Auto Maintenance Costs in the New Year

welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of car ownership is sky-high.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, transportation costs (including gas, maintenance and insurance) account for 16% of average household spending. Additionally, Fitch Ratings found that auto-loan delinquency rates are at their highest in nearly three decades.

Considering that so many of us have cars, it’s imperative to know all the ways to save on automobile costs — and this includes the cost of maintenance.

How can you reduce your auto maintenance costs in 2024? GOBankingRates sat down with Chaya Milchtein, an automotive educator, journalist and empowerment speaker, to find out.

Preventive Maintenance Is Key

First and foremost, always opt for preventative maintenance. This will help save you from some emergency repairs down the road and can prolong the life of your vehicle.

“Surprise, surprise, if you don’t do your oil changes on time, check your tire pressure or do any other routine preventive maintenance, your car is going to have more problems than it should,” Milchtein said. “The simplest way to save money on car repairs long term is to follow the preventive maintenance outlined in your owner’s manual.”

Check (and Adjust) Your Tire Pressure

New tires are not cheap. Preserve yours by taking care of them. It’s really easy to do!

“Proper tire pressure prevents uneven tire wear, saves you money on fuel and keeps you and others around you safer on the road,” Milchtein said. “My rule of thumb is to check your tire pressure at least once a month if you have working tire pressure sensors, or twice a month otherwise.

“Checking your tire pressure takes just a few minutes, and it could extend the life of your tires by 4,700 miles on average,” Milchtein said. “This is also important for electric vehicle owners, as tire pressure impacts range.”

DIY Filter Changes

You probably don’t need to enlist the help of a professional to change your car engine’s air filters.

“Most cabin and engine air filters are rather simple to replace, and pretty hard to screw up, even if you don’t have much DIY experience, and of course, they’ll save you money,” Milchtein said. “The filters can be purchased from any parts store in person, or online, as long as you know the year, make and model of your car.”

Set Calendar Reminders

Keep track of what regular maintenance your car needs. Milchtein recommends setting up calendar reminders so you don’t forget.

“For example, set a calendar reminder to charge your jump starters before and after the winter season so you don’t end up stuck with a dead car and a dead jump starter,” Milchtein said. “Set a monthly or semi-monthly reminder to check your tire pressure, oil level, etc., to ensure that you actually do the thing.”

Find an Independent Mechanic and Stick With Them

It’s usually better to pay an indie mechanic than a dealership service. You’ll likely save a ton of cash.

“Independently owned repair shops charge upwards of 25% or more less than their dealership service department competitors,” Milchtein said. “Having a relationship with a mechanic is critical to long-term vehicle maintenance, both for cost and quality of repairs. If you stick with one shop, they’ll know what services you’ve done, which helps them avoid duplicating.

“Additionally, over time you’ll build a relationship, which will help you have a better experience at the shop, particularly if you have a major breakdown.”

Don’t Wait When Something Seems Off

Getting some indicators that something might be wrong with your car? Don’t delay getting it into the shop.

“If you’re hearing a noise or feeling a problem, the worst thing you can do for your car and your wallet is ignore it,” Milchtein said. “For example, if you hear your brakes squeal, and you choose to ignore it, and they start grinding, you’ve effectively doubled the cost of your repairs because now you’ll most certainly need rotors, too. If you don’t address the grinding quickly, you can cause your caliper to leak, making the $300 repair you could have had $800+.”

Shop Around for Tires — Before You Need Them

Milchtein highlighted the importance of taking great care of your tires. But if/when your tires do need replacing, be ahead of the issue. Buy them before you really need them so that you have time to shop around.

“Unlike most repairs, which I wouldn’t routinely suggest you price shop [for], tires are a different beast,” Milchtein said. “Use tools like Consumer Reports to narrow down what tires will work best for your needs and budget, and then shop around for them. Online retailers frequently have better prices, and sales on tires follow the traditional retail sales schedule.”

Don’t Forget About Rebates on Tires

“Tire rebates are directly from the tire manufacturer, so they can be stacked on top of any deals, sales or discounts,” Milchtein said. “These rebates aren’t as complicated as they used to be — i.e., you don’t need to mail in a form — and can be done completely online, so definitely look out for them. You can find rebates advertised by the retailers selling the tires, but also by the tire manufacturers themselves, directly on their website.”

Don’t Waste Your Money on Premium Fuel

Gas prices can reach staggering highs. Don’t feel like you’re skimping on your vehicle by opting for non-premium fuel — you aren’t.

“16.5 million drivers use premium fuel in their vehicles, despite it not being required or recommended by the vehicle manufacturer, without any real benefit, according to a AAA study,” Milchtein said. “This amounts to 2.1 billion dollars annually! If your car doesn’t require or recommend premium fuel, save your money!”

Be Inquisitive With Your Mechanic

Not all mechanics mean well or are looking out for your budget. Be both wary and inquisitive about their recommendations.

“If your mechanic recommends services you aren’t sure about or are unfamiliar with, ask questions,” Milchtein said. “Why do I need this? Can you explain the repair? Can you show me the problem? And if at the end of your interaction, you’re still unsure, don’t feel pressure to do the work at that shop, but don’t pretend there’s nothing wrong either. Get a second opinion from another mechanic. If cost is the holdup, don’t just google ‘How much does it cost to replace control arms on an Explorer?'”

Also, ask your mechanic to explain why the repair or maintenance costs what it costs.

“Sometimes rust or other factors may make a job more complicated, and because of that, it is more expensive than the price you find online,” Milchtein said.

Trust Your Gut

“If something doesn’t feel right, ask questions and/or get a second opinion,” Milchtein said. “While having a relationship mechanic you trust is important, it’s also important to trust your gut.”

