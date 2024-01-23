I’m an Automotive Expert: 5 Cars I Love for First-Time Car Owners on Frugal Budgets

©Toyota

Few things are more exciting than your first car — good or bad, you’ll remember it fondly for the rest of your life. But you have to drive and own it in the present before you can look back on it with nostalgia in the future. You only get one first car, so make sure you buy it with the right criteria in mind.

“When choosing a car as a frugal first-time buyer, it’s essential to prioritize fuel efficiency, affordability, reliability, and overall value,” said automotive engineer and 15-year industry veteran Dragos Videanu, co-founder of Carphrases.com.

If you’re shopping for your first car, here are some excellent options for frugal buyers.

Toyota Corolla

In 1969, Toyota unveiled a small, simple, 60-horsepower car with rear-wheel drive and a four-speed manual transmission instead of the standard three. Just shy of three decades later in 1997, it became the bestselling car in history and has held the crown every year since. In July 2021, Toyota sold its 50 millionth Corolla.

“The Toyota Corolla is a legendary choice for budget-conscious buyers,” Videanu said. “It boasts exceptional fuel economy, long-lasting reliability, and a spacious interior for its class.”

With a starting MSRP of $22,050, it’s one of the most affordable new cars on the market, but if you want to spend even less, it’s not hard to find a good deal on one of the more than 50 million that came before.

“Used Corolla models are readily available and relatively affordable, making them a great choice for first-time car owners,” Videanu said.

Honda Civic

With a starting price of $23,950, the Civic is only slightly more expensive than the Corolla but equally lauded as a dependable and inexpensive car to own that can cruise past 200,000 miles with just basic maintenance and upkeep.

“Another Japanese stalwart, the Honda Civic shares the Corolla’s reputation for reliability, fuel efficiency, and overall value,” Videanu said. “It offers a slightly sportier driving experience than the Corolla while maintaining its practical aspects. Used Civic models are also plentiful and reasonably priced.”

In terms of U.S. sales, the Civic is the only car that competes with the Corolla, and Honda has sold nearly 30 million of them worldwide.

Hyundai Elantra

In a review that gave Hyundai’s bestselling vehicle a rating of 8.5 out of 10, Car and Driver wrote, “Compact sedans such as the 2024 Elantra are widely viewed as basic transportation — great for first-time car buyers, fuel-efficient, and easy to park in tight spots — but the Hyundai also brings a ton of style and a whole lot of value.”

With a $21,475 starting MSRP, it’s priced lower than both the Corolla and the Civic — but while it’s inexpensive, the Elantra isn’t cheap.

“Hyundai has gained a reputation for producing reliable and affordable cars, and the Elantra is no exception,” Videanu said. “It offers a spacious interior, a comfortable ride, and competitive fuel economy. Used Elantra models are becoming increasingly popular, providing a good value for frugal buyers.”

Kia Forte

In November 2023, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) wrote, “The 2024 Kia Forte is a value-packed sedan with loads of interior room, a distinctive exterior, and an excellent warranty. Big enough for family hauling, it is an ideal size for busy, crowded urban situations, too.”

KBB experts gave it 4.2 out of five stars. Actual buyers were even more generous with a combined rating of 4.3 — and with a starting MSRP of $19,990, it’s one of the few cars left on the market with a sub-$20,000 price tag.

“Kia, Hyundai’s sister brand, also offers excellent value in its Forte sedan,” Videanu said. “It boasts similar qualities to the Elantra, including fuel efficiency, reliability, and a comfortable ride. Used Forte models are also well-represented in the market, making them a viable option for budget-minded buyers.”

Mazda3

With a starting price of $24,170, the Mazda3 is the most expensive car on the list, but it’s still one of the rare sub-$25,000 models you can buy, and it gives new drivers plenty of bang for the buck.

“Mazda is known for its focus on driving dynamics, and the Mazda3 exemplifies this,” Videanu said. “It offers a fun and engaging driving experience while maintaining fuel efficiency and a spacious interior.”

Like the rest, previously owned models are plentiful and nearly as affordable as the others on the list.

“Used Mazda3 models are slightly more expensive than the options mentioned above, but they offer a more engaging driving experience for those who prioritize handling and responsiveness,” Videanu said.

