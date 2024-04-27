I’m a Bank Teller: 7 Services That Are Better on Your Bank’s App

RyanJLane / Getty Images

As more banking services move online and into mobile apps, some may wonder if the days of the neighborhood bank teller are numbered. But even as banks invest heavily in their digital offerings, branch employees like Rachael P., who has worked as a teller for five years, still play a vital role.

“People think everything has gone digital, but plenty of customers still like coming into the branch, whether it’s older folks who prefer a personal touch or small business owners depositing cash,” she said. “That said, for a lot of everyday banking tasks, the app is faster and easier.”

Here are seven banking services one bank teller says are often better handled on your bank’s mobile app than at a branch or over the phone.

Checking Your Balance and Transactions

Keeping tabs on your account is probably the most basic mobile banking task, and beats waiting in line at the branch. “You can check your balance and transactions anytime, anywhere on the app,” Rachael said. “No more guessing how much you have in your account before payday!”

Rachael also shared that people used to wait in line for 30 minutes to check this info and now it’s all at your fingertips. “Sometimes technology is magic!”

Transferring Money

Transferring funds between accounts or sending money to friends and family is a breeze on banking apps thanks to user-friendly interfaces. “It takes just a few taps instead of filling out forms or calling the bank and answering security questions,” she said. “You can transfer money while waiting in line for coffee.”

Rachael added that she does it with her own parents and Zelle all the time. “It’s literally instant,” she shared.

Paying Bills

Most banking apps make it simple to set up and pay bills. “Once you enter the payee info and link your accounts, it’s really quick to schedule one-time or recurring payments,” Rachael shared. “No need to mail checks anymore. The app saves a lot of time and hassle.”

Depositing Checks

The ability to deposit paper checks by snapping photos with your phone has been a game-changer. “With mobile deposit, you don’t have to carve out time to visit the branch or ATM,” she shared. “For most folks, it’s more convenient than depositing checks in person.”

Rachael shares that this is one of the best ways to use your app by far–just make sure to not throw away your check before the app tells you it’s deposited.

Locking Your Card

Credit and debit cards are easily misplaced, but banking apps let you lock and unlock your card instantly. “If your card goes missing, you can disable it in the app to prevent fraudulent charges until you find it, then turn it back on,” Rachael said. “It’s a great security feature that provides peace of mind.”

Getting Account Alerts

Banking apps make it easy to set up text or push notifications that help you stay on top of your account. “You can get instant alerts about low balances, large purchases, bill payments, and direct deposits,” she said. “The notifications are super helpful for avoiding overdrafts and monitoring for potential fraud.”

Rachael shared that she’s had more than one customer say that the bank app has saved them from a phishing scam. By double-checking your app, you can avoid getting taken for a ride.

Managing Your Budget

Many mobile banking apps now offer budgeting and savings tools that provide valuable insights. “The apps track your spending by category, generate reports, and help you set savings goals,” Rachael shared. “Having that data at your fingertips empowers smarter money management.”

While the rise of mobile banking has automated many teller tasks, Rachael’s job is far from obsolete. She spends much of her day troubleshooting app issues, handling complex transactions, advising on financial products, and helping customers who aren’t comfortable with technology.

“Banking apps are great for convenience, but some folks will always want in-person service,” she said. “My role is to assist customers no matter how they prefer to bank, whether at the branch or on their phone.”

Rachael believes banking apps and branch tellers serve complementary purposes. “It’s not an either/or situation. I’m glad we can offer both options so people can bank however works best for their needs.”

So next time you visit your bank branch, remember that tellers like Rachael are still there when you need them – but don’t hesitate to give your banking app a try for quick, easy everyday money management at your fingertips. Your teller will thank you!

