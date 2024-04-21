I’m a Bank Teller: 9 Reasons You Should Never Ask for $2 Bills From the Bank

Napoleonka / Shutterstock.com

Two dollar bills — what grandfather doesn’t love giving them and what kid doesn’t love getting them? But they’re not all whimsy and fun times — in fact, bank teller Rachael P. said they can be more than a little annoying.

The longtime bank teller said nothing can slow down her day more than a customer asking for a $2 bill. “Seriously, you don’t want to be that person,” she said.

Here are the reasons you should never ask for a $2 bill from the bank.

They Most Likely Don’t Have Them

“Most people don’t even know $2 bills exist,” Rachael said. “So we don’t keep a lot of them in around. When someone does ask for them, we usually have to special order them, which is honestly a pain in the butt.”

There Is No Room in the Drawer

“Our cash drawers are set up for the bills we use every day,” Rachael said. “You know, ones, fives, tens, twenties. We don’t have a specific spot for $2 bills, so we have to just stick them wherever they fit. It messes up our system and makes it harder to balance everything at the end of the day.

“Do you know how many days my till has been off by two bucks? More than I’d like to share!”

They Put a Wrench in Our Flow

“It might sound a little goofy, but when we’re counting out cash, we’re in a total zone,” Rachael said. “We’re used to dealing with the standard bills. But when you throw $2 bills into the mix, it’s like hitting a speed bump. It slows us down and disrupts our rhythm.”

They Baffle the Newbies

“A lot of the newer tellers have never even seen a $2 bill,” Rachael said. “When one shows up, they might think it’s fake or a misprint. I’ve had to hop on someone else’s line to help clear it up more than once. It just slows everything down.”

People Think They’re Fake

“Because $2 bills are so uncommon, a lot of places just don’t accept them,” Rachael said. “Their systems aren’t set up for it, and their employees might not know what to do with them. You could end up with bills that are hard to use.”

They’re More Likely To Be Saved Than Spent

“When people do get their hands on a $2 bill, they tend to hold onto it like it’s a four-leaf clover,” Rachael said. “They think it’s cool or lucky. That’s great and all, but it means these bills aren’t really circulating. They’re just gathering dust in people’s keepsake collections.”

They Can Be Hard To Get Rid Of

“If a business does end up with a bunch of $2 bills, they often bring them right back to the bank,” Rachael said. “Then we’re stuck with this surplus of bills that no one wants. It can be really hard to get them back into circulation.”

They Can Slow Down Transactions

“I guess this is similar to what I just said, but it just slows everything down,” Rachael said. “When you use them to pay anywhere, they’re just useless. The novelty is cute at first, but it’s not so cute when the line is growing behind you at Target.”

They’re Just Not Worth the Fuss

“At the end of the day, $2 bills just aren’t practical for most people,” Rachael said. “They’re not widely used, and the odds of you getting one of the mythical ones that’s worth a ton of money are super slim. Sure, they’re cute and quirky but let’s be real: It’s cash. Get the kind that people want.”

The Final Word

So there you have it. Two dollar bills are interesting, uncommon and maybe even a little magical seeming. But they’re also a nuisance that aren’t gonna win you any fans at the bank.

“Unless you’re a serious collector, it’s best to just leave these quirky bills at the bank,” Rachael said. “Trust me, your neighborhood teller will thank you.”

