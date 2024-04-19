I’m a Bank Teller: Here’s How Often You Should Visit Your Bank in Person

YinYang / Getty Images

With the world going digital, many people have turned to online banking to simplify the process of paying bills and managing their money. However, there’s still a need for physical banks, as some people are still more comfortable discussing certain financial topics in person. If you enjoy the convenience of online banking but still prefer in-person interactions for some financial discussions, you’ll likely want to know how often you should visit your bank.

S. how often should you go to the bank in person? We will explore this question with insights from Zachery Calkins, one of the head tellers at Addition Financial Credit Union. He has several years of experience as a head teller working across 26 branches. Here’s what he had to say.

Your Bank Visits Will Depend on Your Needs

We all have different banking needs, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Since personal finance is unique to each individual, everyone has their own needs.

“How often one should physically go into their bank or credit union branch really varies by person and their particular banking needs,” Calkins said.

Here are a few points to consider about visiting your bank:

Do you enjoy handling your financial transactions in person?

Do you want to learn more about specific financial products?

Can you simplify your life by paying bills online?

Do you want to learn more about a topic?

Do you have any major financial changes coming up in your life?

While some simple tasks, like paying your credit card bill, can be completed online, more complex questions surrounding retirement and financial planning to saving up for a downpayment may require you to meet in person with your trusted advisor.

The good news is that once you become comfortable with your branch and get to know the staff, you can walk in confidently, knowing that your specific questions will be handled.

Calkins elaborated on learning more with every visit, “Whether it be for a simple transaction, to review a transaction, or to apply for a loan that might be needed, you always will walk out with more information than you originally walked in for.”

When To Limit Your Banking Visits

If you’re comfortable with online banking and don’t foresee any major financial changes in your future, you may not need to visit your bank in person too often.

“If you only use a basic checking and savings account and can do most transactions online, you might rarely need to go into a branch,” noted Calkins.

Once you have all your bills set up, you can make your money management effortless by putting recurring expenses on autopay so that you don’t constantly have to think about financial transactions.

Here are a few additional tips for reducing your in-person banking visits when you’re busy:

Set up automated withdrawals with your employer so that you’re contributing to your retirement and investment accounts consistently.

Put regular bills on autopay so you don’t have to worry about missing a payment.

Find out if your bank offers online resources to help you when you’re stuck on something so you can watch a video or review a document instead of visiting the branch.

Save all of your questions for an occasional in-person branch visit.

When To Increase Your Bank Visits

There will be times when you’ll want to visit the bank more frequently, especially as your finances shift. Once you start earning more money and begin to look for ways to make money from your money, you’ll want to ensure that you’re making the right decisions.

“If you’re someone who deposits cash often, or likes to take advantage of high-yield savings products, it may make more sense to come in weekly or biweekly to take advantage of the knowledgeable tellers or team members in the bank or credit union,” Calkins said.

Suppose you feel more comfortable speaking with your trusted teller or financial advisor. In that case, you’ll want to visit in person to learn more about the various new products available so that you can make the best decisions for your current financial situation.

Calkins elaborated on his own experiences:

“There have been numerous amounts of times I have walked in for a simple transaction at my local branch and I have walked out learning about some current promotions that were going on such as a Credit Card Balance Transfer promotion, a special rate for a loan promotion, or a High Yield Savings Account that would earn me some more money just for letting it sit there.”

Since you may dismiss an ad or miss an email about a promotional offer, you’ll want to visit your local branch to see what’s available. You never know when you’ll find the right financial product for your current situation.

Closing Thoughts

Even though there are numerous options available for digital banking, there will still be times when you should consider visiting your bank in person. Once you build a relationship with your local branch, you’ll want to visit to learn about new financial products so that you can continuously invest your funds in the best possible way.

