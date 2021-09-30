A.M. Best Affirms "A" (Excellent) Rating for Curi's Insurance Business for 18th Consecutive Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rating agency A.M. Best has affirmed Curi Insurance's "A" (Excellent) rating for an eighteenth consecutive year, along with a long-term issuer credit rating of "a+" (Excellent). Curi Insurance, a business unit of Curi, provides medical professional liability insurance and alternative risk solutions for physicians and their practices. The A.M. Best outlook for these credit ratings is stable.

Curi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Curi)

According to the independent rating agency, the "A" rating is assigned only to select companies that have an excellent ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and financial obligations. The ratings reflect Curi's strong balance sheet and consistent operating performance, which has outperformed the industry and the medical professional liability composite. In addition, Curi has realized favorable underwriting and investment performance.

"We're proud to celebrate eighteen years of 'A' ratings from A.M. Best—an important reflection of our strong financial foundation and consistent performance," said Curi Insurance's Chief Operating Officer, Brad Diericx. "As a mutual company, these ratings represent the disciplined approach to our business that allows us to continue meeting the evolving needs of our member-owners, even in these challenging and unpredictable times."

"At a time when the overall industry outlook is challenged, we're honored to once again be recognized by A.M. Best for our strength, discipline, and innovation," said Curi's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Sandner. "It's a testament to the diligent work of our team and reinforces our vision for the future, as we continue to identify new opportunities to grow our business and strengthen our commitment to the members we serve."

For more information on A.M. Best's 2021 rating of Curi, click here. For more information on Curi's recent financial performance, see the company's 2020 Annual Report at https://curi.com/annual-report/2020/.

Story continues

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices. From insurance to asset and wealth management and practice advisory services, the company—built by doctors for doctors—has been passionately curious about identifying new ways to help physicians in medicine, business, and life since it was founded as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975.

About A.M. Best

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/am-best-affirms-a-excellent-rating-for-curis-insurance-business-for-18th-consecutive-year-301389162.html

SOURCE Curi