M&C Communications Selected As National Public Relations Agency For ANEUVO

Denver, Colo, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications today announced it has been selected by ANEUVO®, a medical technology platform, and therapy development company, as its new national public relations agency.

ANEUVO develops bioelectronic medical solutions to treat diseases and injuries otherwise incurable through conventional approaches.

The company has recently initiated ASPIRE™, a clinical study of the ExaStim® TSS system, a new non-invasive, non-surgical investigational device to benefit people living with spinal cord injuries. The system is designed to deliver electrical stimulation to the spinal cord through an external electrode array with the flexibility to personalize and tailor therapy to meet patients' individual needs.

The ASPIRE study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of ExaStim in combination with traditional rehabilitation as an adjunct therapy for individuals living with limited movement of arms, hands, and fingers due to spinal cord injury (SCI).

M&C Communications will develop a comprehensive brand awareness strategy for ANEUVO, including Brand Protection PR™. The agency will also assist in curating spinal cord injury clinical trial participants and promote ANEUVO campaigns and collaborations for all of North America.

“M&C Communications' positive approach and fearless spirit align perfectly with our mission to create a more equitable world for people living with chronic conditions. This partnership will allow us to build the ANEUVO brand as a groundbreaking medical company, share news of our research, and increase participation in our clinical trial,” said Katie Velez, Vice President of Global Marketing for ANEUVO.

“It is a privilege to be selected as the public relations agency of record for ANEUVO, a company dedicated to making functional independence a reality for anyone facing a spinal cord injury,” said Diane Mulligan, Founder and CEO of M&C Communications.

