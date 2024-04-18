I’m a Car Expert: Avoid Upgrading These Cars — They’re Not Worth It

deepblue4you / iStock.com

Upgrading your car can help put a shiny new feeling onto your old set of wheels. With the right revitalizations to your interior or exterior, you can enjoy that sense of rolling off the lot with a car that seems new — even if you know it’s not.

However, there are some car models that don’t lend themselves well to certain upgrades. Instead of heading out on the open road of savings, they might steer you into more debt. To learn more about these specific models, GOBankingRates talked to Mark Beneke, co-owner of Westland Auto Sales.

Beneke shared that he believes strongly in not overinvesting in vehicles and instead, putting your efforts into overall maintenance that keeps cars running strong for as long as possible.

“In general, I would recommend that people keep their vehicle stock and focus their attention on following routine maintenance schedules to extend the life of the vehicle as much as possible,” he said. “However, if someone does want to upgrade or modify their vehicle, there are certain types and models that they should avoid more than others.”

Nissan Sentra/Versa

Beneke said that Nissans have had major transmission issues for years. There have been many attempts to fix problems with their CVT transmissions; however, these attempts haven’t found significant success.

“Upgrading these vehicles would lead to potentially wasted money, as soon as someone begins to experience a major mechanical problem,” he said.

Mitsubishi Mirage

Describing the Mirage as an entry-level vehicle that is one of the least expensive options for car buyers, Beneke added that “unfortunately, that also translates into the ‘you get what you pay for’ saying.”

He said that the build quality and performance of the model are “subpar,” adding that upgrades wouldn’t do much to improve these issues.

“Considering the resale value would not increase, either, putting money into modifying this vehicle would only mean a sunk cost without much added value,” he said.

Volkswagen Jetta

Beneke explained that since Volkswagen endured a very public scandal related to emissions violations, the company has tried to regain its positive image in the marketplace.

“They have tried hard to provide high-end features that come standard in their models, like the Jetta, but their resale value plummets quickly,” he said. “It would be hard to recoup any of the money you put into upgrading the vehicle, as the market would not recognize any added value for these models.”

Some Dodge and Chrysler Models

Beneke suggested passing on upgrades for the Dodge and Charger 200, 300, Charger, Journey and Pacifica models.

According to Beneke, car experts have noticed an unfortunate trend within these vehicles’ mechanical components — notably, that their mechanical components “have continually suffered with early failures.”

While Beneke was clear that he doesn’t think these models are bad vehicles, he strongly encouraged people to invest in routine maintenance on them instead of aftermarket upgrades.

He offered some words of wisdom for car buyers who might feel overwhelmed by the financial significance of their decisions. Starting with the opinion that, at the end of the day, cars are simply a mode of transportation.

“I recommend spending most of the time initially researching and finding a model that is comfortable from the start, leaves nothing to want and is known for its longevity and reliability,” he said. “This way, you do not need to put additional money into it and can drive it until it reaches its last mile.”

