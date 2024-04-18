I’m a Career Expert: How Much Gen Zers Should Expect To Make at Their First Entry-Level Positions

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

If you’re a member of Gen Z, you know firsthand the excitement and trepidation that comes with landing that very first job in a new career. You may have high expectations and lofty career goals, and you’re eager to understand how much money you can realistically expect to earn straight out of college or university.

The truth is, while entry-level pay these days is better than it used to be, you’re probably not going to be raking in CEO-level salaries right out of the gate. But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean you can’t still find a rewarding, well-compensated position to launch your career.

We spoke to career experts Rachel Pelta, head writer at Forage, and Sharon Rose Hayward, author of “Winning at Work,” to get their insights.

What Is an ‘Entry-Level’ Role?

Broadly speaking, these positions should serve as stepping stones. They should provide opportunities for professional development and advancement within an organization.

“These days Amazon, Whole Foods, and most fast-food restaurants begin at $15,” Hayward said. “The employer wants someone with more ambition and talent than a Gen Z candidate who would be content in that range.”

When even fast-food jobs start at $15 per hour, employers seeking entry-level hires are looking for ambitious candidates who are eager to grow within the company rather than someone who is content with minimum-wage work.

What’s a Realistic Starting Salary for a Gen Z Professional?

“Starting at $20 to $22 per hour, the equivalent of $40,000 to $45,000, is reasonable for the right individual,” Hayward said.

Factors like academic credentials, prior experience and industry demand all play a role in determining the exact compensation package. Employers who recognize the value of the “right hire” should also be willing to provide a competitive benefits package that supports their new employees in the long term.

“Even with an entry-level position, the right hire is an investment,” Hayward said.

Factors Influencing Entry-Level Salaries

The type of job, the size of the employer and the overall industry all play a significant role in determining entry-level compensation packages. Positions in technical fields tend to offer higher starting salaries.

“For example, an entry-level data scientist or software engineer is likely to make far more than an entry-level marketing coordinator,” Pelta said. “The same is true for company size and industry. Larger companies may be able to offer more for entry-level positions than smaller ones and Fortune 500 companies generally pay more than nonprofits. So, what you do and where you do it can impact salary.”

Negotiating Your Salary

You should understand that companies often operate within defined salary ranges for entry-level roles. Your placement within that range can depend on a variety of factors.

“You’re more likely to end up on the higher end if you can demonstrate you have a lot of related experience whether that’s through internships or paid work, for example, or you have a unique skill that makes you more valuable, like speaking six languages,” Pelta said.

But this also means that those without extensive prior experience are more likely to be offered a salary toward the middle or lower end of the range.

“Don’t be frustrated if the company offers less than you were hoping for,” Pelta said. “If you start at the top of the range, there may not be a lot of room for salary increases, which could mean you never get a raise.”

If the initial salary offer falls short of what you were expecting, don’t get discouraged. Focus on highlighting what makes you a great hire over the other candidates and advocate for fair compensation that reflects that.

Preparing For Salary Negotiations in the Interview

Gen Z job seekers can undertake several key preparatory steps to position themselves for successful salary negotiations during the interview process.

Hayward advised thoroughly researching the company and industry. This includes understanding the organization’s competitors, the typical career paths for the role and the necessary job skills. Company websites and LinkedIn can be excellent sources for this information. Additionally, Gen Z candidates should ensure their own professional LinkedIn profiles are up to date and well-organized, as potential employers often review this platform.

During the interview itself, she suggested arriving early, taking detailed notes and summarizing key points at the end to confirm understanding and ask any remaining questions. Be prepared to explain how your prior experience and skills relate to the job.

“Do whatever is necessary to get a copy of the next level position and show the same thing, that current and transferable skills will create an easy transition to the next opportunity,” Hayward said. “Managers want to know that new employees have career potential and are excited about a future with the company.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Career Expert: How Much Gen Zers Should Expect To Make at Their First Entry-Level Positions