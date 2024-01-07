I’m a Cheapskate But I Can’t Live Without These 7 Expensive Things

NoSystem images / iStock.com

Embracing a frugal lifestyle doesn’t mean you have to give up everything. In fact, indulging in your favorite products from time to time can make it easier to save money in other areas of your life. For example, brown bagging your lunch doesn’t seem like such a sacrifice when you allow yourself to stop at your favorite coffee shop on the way to work.

As long as you’re including the splurge in your budget, there’s nothing wrong with spending the money on something you love. You’ll also find that you’re not the only frugal spender who doesn’t mind dropping some cash on a beloved brand or item. GOBankingRates chatted with some self-proclaimed cheapskates about the pricey products they can’t live without. Here’s what they had to say.

1. Beauty Products

“Skincare has always been important to me, so I’ve never been afraid to spend money on the products I like,” shared Sara, 42, of Orlando, Florida. “I’ve learned, though, that I don’t have to spend a small fortune to keep my skin looking good and protected.” When Sara started following a budget, she set aside some money to see a dermatologist who recommended a skincare regimen that fit her budget.

“First, the doctor suggested I simplify my skincare routine,” she said. “Not only does it save me time, but I also buy fewer products. This gives me more room in the budget to spend on the products that seem to be best for my skin.” Her favorite splurge? A great eye cream. “A little goes a long way, and it does such wonders for my appearance and self-esteem, it’s worth the price.”

2. Bedding

For Nadia, 34, of Orlando, Florida, beauty starts with a good night’s sleep. That’s why her splurge is luxurious bedding, which includes everything from the fitted sheet to the pillows and cases. “I can’t even put a dollar value on rest,” she said. “When I sleep well, I feel better physically, I have more self-confidence and I’m more productive.”

She continues, “In my bedroom, I’ve created a space that really feels like a sanctuary. Yes, I invested in a quality mattress and pillows designed for my body and sleeping style, but the secret is in the linens.” Nadia admits she’s an ingredient snob and typically opts for sheets made from Egyptian cotton or mulberry silk. “Not only are they super soft to the touch, but they help my body maintain the perfect temperature for restful sleep.”

3. Butter

Many cheapskates are creative chefs who find experimentation helpful when grocery shopping on a budget. Gene, 57, of Youngstown, Ohio, revealed his family follows several well-known tips for slashing the food budget. “We shop the sales, which means what we have available to cook varies weekly. One week it may be chicken thighs, the next it’s canned tuna,” he said. “We buy the name brand products when there’s a good discount, but we usually have a store brand on the shelf.”

One item on the list always stays the same. Sale or no sale, Gene always buys butter. “I know it’s not the healthiest ingredient and can get pricey, but it adds so much flavor to the food,” he shared. “You definitely can tell the difference between eggs scrambled in butter versus cooking spray. We’ve also found we eat less when we cook with butter, so we tend to consume fewer calories overall.”

4. Garbage bags

Amelia, 37, of Dallas, Texas, is generally not brand-conscious. “I buy whatever’s on sale because I don’t notice enough of a difference to be picky about labels,” she said. Garbage bags are the one exception to this rule. “There’s a difference, and I learned the hard way that the name brand is a better bag,” she confessed.

According to Amelia, the name-brand bag has thicker, more flexible plastic than the store-brand bag. “We’ve made an effort to cut down on the amount of plastic we use, so we like filling the trash bags as much as possible.” She described how the store brand was more likely to split, so she had to empty the trash can more frequently. “In the end, I had to use so many more bags that I wasn’t saving money buying the cheaper ones.”

5. Kitchen Gear

Genevieve, 27, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, discovered that cooking is more enjoyable when she has the right tools. “It was a game changer for me,” she said. “I used to dread cooking so much that I ordered out or ate cereal — and neither of those options were doing much for my waistline or my wallet.”

Her mom gave her a set of professional-grade cookware, and she found a name-brand dutch oven at an estate sale. Then Genevieve used some gift cards to invest in some cooking utensils. “I had no idea how much fun cooking can be until I had the right tools for the job,” she continued. “I may cut my hair at home to save a few bucks, but there’s no more skimping on my cooking supplies.”

6. Shoes

In the early days of her teaching career, Jenn, 47, of Youngstown, Ohio, learned the power of a good pair of shoes. “When you’re standing all day, you quickly realize that your feet need support,” she offered. “I used to tell myself it was okay to buy cheaper shoes even if they wore out faster because I could afford to replace them.”

Eventually, Jenn realized that some brands lasted longer than others, and she found that investing in orthotics helped her maintain better posture so she could spend less time in the chiropractor’s office. “I’ll spend a few hundred dollars on shoes that fit my feet well and provide the support I need. They’ll outlast the cheaper versions and save me more money over time.”

7. Tires

Jayne, 31, of Clovis, California, chose a frugal lifestyle because of the comfort it brings her. “I live comfortably, and I like knowing I can cover surprise expenses without going into debt,” she added. This sensibility is apparent in her splurge item. Tires. “I spare no expense when it comes to tires,” she laughed.

Driving on damaged or worn tires is dangerous, making it harder to steer the vehicle. If they lose air pressure while you’re going, you can lose control and end up causing an accident on the road. When Jayne shops for tires, she looks for a quality tire that’s designed for her vehicle and the road conditions she drives in. “Sometimes the clerk at the tire store shows me what’s available by price,” she shared. “I really don’t care what the tires cost. I just want to know I’m safe on the road.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Cheapskate But I Can't Live Without These 7 Expensive Things