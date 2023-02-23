M-Commerce Global Market to Reach $2.4 Trillion by 2030: M-Commerce to Become the Core Aspect of Marketing Strategies

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M-Commerce: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for M-Commerce estimated at US$422.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

M Retailing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the M Billing segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $115 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.8% CAGR

The M-Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$727.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 21% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$370.3 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Branding Brand

eBay Inc.

Evine Live Inc.

Fandango Inc.

IBM Corp.

Moovweb Intergalactic

Netbiscuits

Otto Group

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Phunware Inc.

QVC Inc.

Sevenval Technologies GmbH

SiteMinis Inc.

Skava

Target Corporation

Unbound Commerce

Usablenet Inc.

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Communications Industry: A Prelude

Key Milestones in Telecom Industry

Recent Market Activity

M-Commerce Brings Mobile Transactional Services into Spotlight

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

China at the Forefront of Growth in M-Commerce Market

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Market: Positive Implications for M-Commerce Market

M-Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones: A Strong Growth Driver

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Encourage Market Growth

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver for M-Commerce

Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Growing Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology: An Opportunity for M-Commerce Market

M-Commerce to Become the Core Aspect of Marketing Strategies

User Engagement Remains the Focal Point

Mobile Apps Emerge as the Preferred Form of M-Commerce

Select Mobile Applications for M-Commerce

Rising Significance of Progressive Web Apps for Retailers and Brands

Technology Advancements Augur Well for M-Commerce Market

Innovations in Payment Technologies Benefits Market Performance

Latest Technologies Set to Transform M-Commerce Market

M-Commerce Market

Location-Based Marketing

Mobile Retargeting

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality on Mobile

Mobile SEO

AI, Chatbots, and Shopping Assistants

Internet of Things (IoT)

Mobile Image Recognition (MIR) Technology

Personalized Push Notifications

Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology

Analytics Tools and Predictive Technologies

Trends Transforming the Smartphone-based Shopping Market

Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce

Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications

Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market

Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and M-Commerce

AI Technology Presents Tremendous Potential for Innovation in M-Commerce Market

Chatbots

Visual Search and Listen

Consumer Insights

Recommendation Engines

M-Commerce Payments Market: Riding on the Success of M-Commerce Market

Biometrics Make Inroads into the M-Commerce Market

Biometric Payment Cards: Providing Additional Security

Location-Based Services: Significant Opportunity for M-Commerce Service Providers

Post-Purchase M-Commerce: A New User Engagement Tool

SoLoMo: The New Buzzword

Cloud: The New Paradigm for M-Commerce

Mobile Banking: An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream

Mobile Payments: A Large Revenue Generator

Consumer Desire for Convenience in POS Payments Drives Adoption of NFC-Based Mobile Wallets

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

Growth Drivers in the Mobile Money Market

Growing Prominence of Mobile Advertising Favors the M-Commerce Market

Mobile Advertising In a Nutshell

Mobile Ticketing on the Rise

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Millennials Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Segment for M-Commerce Market

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Women Dominate the M-Commerce Marketplace

Service Affordability: A Key Factor Driving Growth

Data Privacy and Security: A Major Concern

Rising Popularity of Mobile Commerce Threatens Traditional Retailers

