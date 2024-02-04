Advertisement
I’m a Concierge Travel Agent: These Are My 3 Favorite Luxury Hotels Around the World

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Moeava de Rosemont / Four Seasons
Moeava de Rosemont / Four Seasons

Joy Dietz is a concierge travel agent based in Charlotte, North Carolina, who specializes in exclusive destinations. In the past, she has worked as a travel agent for Disney, Universal Studios, Royal Caribbean, Virgin and more.

“As a specialized travel agent with years of experience, I’ve had the privilege of booking clients in some of the world’s most luxurious and worth-it hotels,” she told GOBankingRates. “I base my suggestions not only on the luminous experiences shared by clients, but also on firsthand experience from my excursions.”

Here are three luxury hotels that Dietz says are worth every penny.

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, French Polynesia

  • Average cost per night: $1,728

“One of the most memorable hotels I’d recommend is the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora,” Dietz said. “It’s a paradise with its overwater bungalows and pristine beaches. It might seem a bit pricey, but the personalized service, top-notch amenities, and stunning views of the turquoise sea and sky are unparalleled. Every single penny invested in this experience leaves an unforgettable memory, from personal water-front docks to private pool setups.”

The Plaza Hotel, New York

  • Average cost per night: $729

“For city luxuries, the New York Plaza Hotel is an iconic choice,” Dietz said. “It comes with a higher price tag, but the refined character of the rooms, the strategic location at the heart of Manhattan, and the high-quality food and service make it worth every penny.”

Grand Floridian Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

  • Average cost per night: $811

“For Disney lovers, staying at the Grand Floridian Resort is worth considering,” Dietz said. “The Victorian-style resort — just one monorail stop away from the Magic Kingdom — provides exceptional service, luxurious rooms, specialized dining, like high-tea and character buffets, and a serene escape from the park’s hustle. The cost might be steeper than other Orlando options, but for families aiming for a memorable Disney vacation, having this immersive Disney experience day and night is absolutely worth it.”

