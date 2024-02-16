‘I’m contemplating bankruptcy.’ This Florida woman had $500,000 in the bank, a mortgage-free home and no debt. Now, she’s totally broke — all because of her husband’s financial infidelity
Warren Buffett once said the most important decision you can make is who you choose to marry. In Kyle Rebolledo’s case, this couldn’t be more true.
The 41-year-old Florida woman took to TikTok to detail how her husband completely decimated their savings. Rebolledo said she had everything in 2021: a mortgage-free home, $500,000 in the bank and zero credit card debt. But now, that’s all gone.
“I’m contemplating bankruptcy,” she revealed.
Rebolledo added in a follow-up video that she’s in this situation because her husband spent all their money — and he not only ticked her off, but the Feds as well. She said her ex was described by authorities as a “con artist” and had been arrested for financial crimes.
Though Rebolledo’s situation is a severe case, financial infidelity isn’t all that uncommon. Nearly half of people in relationships admitted to financial deceit — including hiding outstanding credit card balances and expensive purchases — according to a recent survey from Bread Financial.
So, how can you make sure that you don’t get fleeced by a spouse or long-term partner?
Be careful with cryptocurrency
Rebolledo still isn’t sure how her husband managed to spend all their money. But she said in another video that she thinks he might have lost it by investing in cryptocurrency.
Crypto has become a common financial secret within relationships. Bread Financial’s survey revealed that 16% of people (12% of men and 4% of women) admitted to hidden crypto ownerships. Though the survey didn’t delve into the whys, it’s likely because cryptocurrency is often considered a risky investment and respondents didn’t want to risk upsetting their partners.
Charlie Munger, the late right-hand man of Warren Buffett, famously bashed crypto at a 2023 conference, stating that it had too much “hype.” He even called for an outright ban of it in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, calling it a “gambling contract.”
Cryptocurrencies are a particularly volatile investment. Although some have gone bullish on the commodity — such as CNBC’s Jim Cramer — there are still plenty of skeptics.
This is likely due to the unstable nature of the crypto market. In 2022, CNBC reported that Bitcoin had dropped more than 60%, alongside a huge nose-dive of the entire cryptocurrency market amidst the FTX implosion.
Because crypto is considered so risky, it may be contentious between two people in a relationship, making it a prime candidate for a hidden financial decision.
A good way to ensure that your partner doesn’t blow all your money on crypto is by discussing both of your investment risk tolerances. That way, you can talk about what is considered an acceptable investment for the two of you and to avoid any secret ones down the road.
Don’t let go of control
Rebolledo’s husband took complete control of their finances. She’d assumed he was paying the credit card bills on time, but he never paid them at all. Because her name was on several of the cards, she said her credit score dropped from 740 to the mid-500s.
Plus, she mentioned in yet another video that they’d never had a joint account until 2022 — 11 years after they got married. There was almost no financial transparency in their relationship.
A lack of openness around money may be a sign of financial infidelity. Bread Financial’s survey discovered that 48% of respondents uncovered a surprise when they started sharing one or more bank accounts with their partner.
Though some found good news, others found frivolous spending habits, bad credit scores and financial mismanagement.
Consider asking your partner to show you their financial status — and to show them yours. You want to avoid the kind of financial surprises that Rebolledo found after her husband’s arrest.
