I’m a Costco Fanatic — Here Are 15 Ways You Are Not Using Your Membership to Its Potential To Save Money

I’m relatively new to Costco fanaticism. In fact, I married into it five years ago.

One of the ways my now-husband wooed me during the dating phase? By picking up body wash and shampoo for me that was a fraction of the cost that I was paying in Manhattan drugstores.

I thought it was a bit extreme that he shopped at Costco for himself as a single guy. But he lived in a single-family house in Queens which had much more storage space than my 300-square foot Manhattan apartment so buying his food in bulk wasn’t an issue-thanks to a second freezer of course.

After a few years together, I drank the Costco juice-the two-pack one gallon jugs, of course.

Now, the membership warehouse is where we shop for a family of four every other week and I’m always finding new ways to save.

Here are 15 Costco Services to Look Into With Your Membership

Learn how you can save-even if you don’t live in a home with a ton of storage.

Travel

When my husband and I got married, we wanted to go to Hawaii. We searched honeymoon travel options and got a package flight/hotel/rental car from NYC > Maui for about 5 nights/6 days for around $4000 for two people in 2018. When I tried researching round-trip flights on my own and hotels for our stay-I was a travel writer for a few years-I couldn’t get anything close to that deal. So, Costco it was. They have a few international and stateside offerings to explore. You can also research flights only, hotels only, or rental cars only, or package deals with combinations of those offerings. They even have cruise options available.

Prescriptions and Pet Medications at the Pharmacy

I couldn’t write this article without a nod to my father-in-law who is “Mr. Costco himself” (let’s just say a big fan) and told us to look into pet prescriptions at Costco after hearing that our dog’s daily medication costs were rising. We previously were having our dog’s prescription refilled at the veterinarian but at our request, they transferred it to Costco and now we save about $20 to $30 each refill. They now offer deals on Figo pet insurance as well.

The pharmacy also offers immunizations, prescription home refills or pickup at the warehouse, and even teamed up with the virtual doctor visit company, Sesame. Now you can use your membership to save on a primary care doctor visit.

Premium Tires

I got new tires on my used car from Costco a few years ago and was very satisfied with the service. You can schedule the installation service online or call the tire center and they’ll install your tires while you shop. Costco offers a 5-year road hazard warranty and Lifetime Maintenance Services that extend throughout the life of the tires you purchase-which includes flat repairs. So when I got two nails in various tires within six months, they patched one and replaced another at no cost to me.

Home Insurance

It’s always a good idea to shop around when you’re looking to add a new service. When my husband and I were looking to buy our first home, we compared a few lenders and found the best rates and savings through a Costco member program, FirstBank which was part of Consumer Direct Mortgage. This service is no longer available. But, they will help you insure your home.

We saved several hundred dollars off of our annual home insurance cost by going with Costco’s referred company. Costo offers business insurance, renter’s insurance, and umbrella policies under CONNECT.

Auto-Buying Program

We aren’t in the market for a new car just yet but you can bet that I’ll check out Costco’s auto loan program to see if it could translate into a discounted rate that we wouldn’t find elsewhere.

Moving Cost Savings

Costco offers deals with Budget truck rentals to members. If you need to rent a truck or van-heck, just to get a furniture set from the warehouse home-you can save with your membership card. Members get 25 percent off the retail rates of certain rentals and products from Budget.

Baby Supplies

While it isn’t surprising that Costco has a lot of products for babies, what’s worth noting is that their Kirkland signature brand products are pretty good. In fact, quite a few moms recommended their baby wipes brand to me before I had kids. I discovered Kirkland formula near the end of my oldest child’s first year and decided that I would try it early on for my next baby. The Kirkland Signature ProCare Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron worked great for my family and at about $28 for each 42 ounce container, I was saving nearly $15 on each package from what I was spending on other products at my local grocery store.

Specialty Cakes

My family has ordered large sheet cakes from the Costco bakery for my baby shower, christening, and birthday parties. A half-sheet cake that feeds 48 people is only $24.99. You can even get a 2-tier special occasion cake (think small wedding) that serves 16 to 22 people and is about $300 when you order it online.

Wedding and Special Event Planning

Oh yes, they went there. I heard about this service when planning my own wedding and looking into the flower costs but the logistics weren’t feasible. They have a lot of floral offerings-from bouquets to table runners to wedding collections, starting at $219 for their four-piece collection. If you’re planning a wedding on a budget and they ship to your area, this could be a great option. They also sell rings, other jewelry, and have a partnership with Shutterfly that gives Costco members 51% off every order if you’re looking for prints and gifts.

Gas

Some Costco locations also have Kirkland signature gasoline. The members-only club opened its first gas station in 1996. If you’re shopping and need to fill up, why not do it with premium gasoline at a quality price. Oh, and the best day of the week to buy gas may surprise you.

Business Health Plans

Costco teamed up with the CBC Health Insurance marketplace to help you find the best health insurance options for your employees. They have consumer advocates that can help answer questions along the way while you decide on the best health, dental, vision, and voluntary options for you and your small business.

Free Tech Support

Whether you need help setting up that new TV you just bought, could use a hand with an appliance or need help troubleshooting an issue on your desktop computer or tablet, you can check out Costco’s guides online or call their support number.

Free Delivery

When you’re looking to buy something big and bulky from the warehouse mecca, look for free online delivery options in your area. We’ve had freezers, mini fridges, furniture, food and staples delivered to our home for free once we hit the minimum. They also offer same-day delivery services for some items by teaming up with Insta-Cart.’

Checks

The warehouse paired up with Harland Clarke Check printing company to offer an assortment of personal and business checks, with additional benefits if you’re an Executive member. They even offer high-security checks with features like Foli holograms and thermogenic ink. Personalize checks and reorder them easily when you run out.

Costco Business Delivery

If you run a small business, you should look into a Costco membership for items you need to buy in bulk, as well as office furniture, office supplies, and storage options. You can also get bottled water delivered to your business or home through Primo Water.

Other Costco Services That You Should Explore?

Optical offerings, home solar panels, garage doors, and oh yea, caskets.

But don’t look for them near the checkout aisles (ha!), they’re available online.

