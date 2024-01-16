I’m a Costco Superfan, but I Shop at Walmart for These 5 Items

Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

Self-proclaimed Costco superfans confess they sometimes “cheat” on the popular warehouse store by crossing over to its rival, Walmart, for particular bargains. GOBankingRates asked dedicated Costco devotees to reveal what lures them into the clutches of the enemy.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

See: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

Here are the five items Costco superfans go to Walmart for.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Mini Croissants

Laura Lape gushed over her beloved Costco, where she loves to shop. However, when it comes to mini croissants, she heads straight for Walmart’s in-house Marketside Bakery.

“We got the mini croissants [for $4.98 for 11 croissants] specifically from Walmart because, as simple as it was, they were the best,” she said. “Costco’s croissants were fine, but they didn’t offer it in a mini option.”

She said that Walmart’s mini croissants have just the right balance of flakiness and butteriness to make an ideal snack. Though Costco offers quality baked goods, its lack of a mini croissant option sent Lape running to Walmart to satisfy her craving.

Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

Electronics Accessories

As a small-business owner, Harrison Alley of Student of Guitar searched for electronics deals to use for both his personal and professional needs. He weighed options carefully when comparing Costco and Walmart. One advantage Walmart had was lower online prices versus Costco’s site, which ran about 20% higher.

Also, Costco charged a fee for online orders unless you paid for an Executive Membership.

“With my small business, that extra cost wasn’t always feasible,” Alley shared.

When he recently needed new wireless earbuds, he found Apple AirPods for $20 less on Walmart.com.

“That $20 savings was well worth avoiding the membership fees at Costco,” he said.

Story continues

Some Pantry Staples

Personal trainer Jasmine Peterson of Next Luxury compared prices on daily staples at both stores. For milk, Walmart’s Great Value brand gallon was $2.96, beating Costco’s $4.32 Kirkland Signature. The 10-pound bag of C&H Pure Cane Sugar was also less at Walmart, $8.36 versus $9.49 at Costco.

“Walmart was the better choice, as many customers considered the product high-quality, with good sugar and affordable prices,” she said.

Medical Supplies

Costco superfan Tracy Cauley likes to shop smartly and save money. She usually goes to Costco for most needs, but for medical consumables, she turns to Walmart.

“When it comes to buying basics like gloves, disinfectants, and disposable items, Walmart is the place to go. They have a wide variety of products, and the prices are much lower than what I found in Costco,” she said.

Recently needing bulk medical gloves, Walmart saved her almost 20% over Costco. She prefers Walmart for the quick, easy shopping experience.

“Time is money and Walmart’s layout and quick accessibility make the shopping experience a breeze,” she added.

Affordable Fashion

Devoted Costco shopper Andrew Johnson of Giveaways.org occasionally turns to Walmart for specific items like affordable fashion brands.

“Walmart’s clothing brands offer trendy and affordable options. They provide a different style range than what I typically find at Costco. They are great for budget-friendly options that I can use for layering,” he said.

Costco remains his go-to for bulk groceries and household items, but Walmart wins in this area.

Though most Costco devotees remain loyal, when it comes to mini croissants, electronics deals, everyday essentials, medical supplies and affordable fashion, they just can’t resist crossing over to Walmart. But the rest of the time, you’ll find them proudly pushing their giant carts down those familiar Costco aisles.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Costco Superfan, but I Shop at Walmart for These 5 Items