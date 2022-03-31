U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE AND CONFERENCE CALL

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MDC

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, will release its 2022 first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022. MDC will host a teleconference the same day at 12:30 pm ET. The live teleconference will be available by calling 844-757-5733 and requesting to join the M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. conference call. A replay of the teleconference will be available through May 5, 2022 by calling 877-344-7529 and entering Access Code # 5572000.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

A webcast of the teleconference will be available live at www.mdcholdings.com, and beginning two hours after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Austin, Albuquerque and Nashville. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC". For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-holdings-announces-2022-first-quarter-earnings-release-schedule-and-conference-call-301515245.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

