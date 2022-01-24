U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    +0.57 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0160
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,380.24
    +541.47 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    829.12
    +18.52 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,297.52
    -290.85 (-1.05%)
     

M.D.C. HOLDINGS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

·1 min read
In this article:
  • MDC

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-holdings-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301466985.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

