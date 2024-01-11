Marks & Spencer hails surge in sales in battle for middle-class shoppers

marks and spencer

The turnaround at Marks & Spencer has gained further momentum after the retailer revealed a surge in food, clothing and homeware sales over Christmas.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of the retailer, said a record number of customers bought groceries from the chain this festive season, using it for “more of their full shop”.

In clothing, the brand’s resurgence among women also continued to reap dividends, with knitwear, denim and premium Autograph items all selling well.

It comes as analysts predict that M&S is on course to overtake Waitrose as the middle-class supermarket of choice.

However, despite optimism, M&S warned it will face additional cost increases in the coming year from higher than anticipated wage and business rates related cost inflation.

It also revealed that sales across its international division were down 6pc to £288m.

M&S said this was due to differences from last year in the timing of deliveries to Middle Eastern franchise partners as well as tougher trading in India.

Shares in M&S fell by more than 5pc in early trading on Thursday.

Mr Machin said: “Our strategy to reshape M&S for growth has enabled sustained sales momentum across food and clothing and home over the Christmas period.

“We enter 2024 with a spring in our step, but clear-eyed on the near-term challenges.

“We are determined to deliver our objective of driving growth in market share and to increase the pace of our transformation.”

Overall, M&S said sales rose 7pc to £3.9bn in the 13 weeks to the end of December.

Like-for-like food sales were up 10pc, with meats, poultry, produce and bakery items selling strongly, while like-for-like sales in clothing and home rose by almost 5pc.

It comes hot on the heels of strong first-half results from M&S in November as well, when the retailer raised its full-year profit prediction from £575m to £640m.

Richard Lim, chief executive at Retail Economics, said: “These are fantastic results delivered in a challenging market.

“Shoppers have fallen back in love with M&S, buying into the re-energised proposition that is centred around a leading omnichannel service.

“It’s been a mightily impressive turnaround and there’s lots of momentum in the business heading into 2024.

“While the outlook remains challenging, they are well-positioned to navigate through these choppy waters.”

In Thursday’s announcement, the company said its so-called renewal stores – those that have been refurbished – had performed “particularly well” over Christmas.

They are designed to “offer the efficiency of a supermarket” with elements of a fresh food market, with market-style displays that carry more fresh fruit and vegetables and bakery products as well as “fill your own” sections, wine tasting and ceramic pizza ovens.

Meanwhile, M&S’s stalwart womenswear range is enjoying a revival, after the company signed TV star Holly Willoughby to promote the brand.