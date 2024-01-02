I’m an Expert: How To Know If an Item Is Worth Your Cash

gilaxia / Getty Images

Conventional wisdom and so-called ‘never buy’ lists will tell you that there are certain things that are rarely worth spending your money on. Such items typically run the gamut from cheap, low-quality items like single-use plastics or dollar store kitchen gadgets, to spendy status purchases like designer handbags or trendy exercise equipment.

Other common categories of items are goods or services that are intangible or fleeting, like extended warranties, meals out at restaurants, or gym memberships that go underused.

But are these lines of guidance rules to live and make purchase decisions by?

Aner Sela is a professor of marketing at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business. He is an expert on how people make choices and form preferences. His answer to that question is a definitive “no”.

“It really depends on the individual,” Sela said. “A luxury handbag is just as good from a utilitarian perspective as a non-branded handbag. But people are not paying for the utility. They are getting utility, not just from the physical properties of the bag, they’re also getting utility from the social signaling and what the bag says about them to themselves and to other people. And that might be something they’re happy to pay for.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Sela sees equal legitimacy in spending as little as possible on a low-quality item — for instance a novelty cake pan from a dollar store to bake a Christmas tree-shaped cake.

“You go to the dollar store because you don’t need something really sturdy from Crate & Barrel. You need something that will last one time. A lot of people go into those stores knowing exactly what they’re doing, and they’re probably making the right decision. I don’t think that people go into the dollar store with unrealistic expectations,” he said.

(Author’s note: Please consider the planet in your cost-benefit analysis of an item that won’t get much use before it ends up in a landfill.)

Here are some things to consider when determining whether an item is worth your hard-earned cash.

Expectations vs. Experience

Whether an item delivers satisfactory value to its user is rooted in your expectations of it, according to Sela. And it’s when the expected utility of the item and the actual experienced utility of it don’t match up that something loses its worth.

“If we expect something and it doesn’t materialize, or if the experience exceeds your expectation, that’s a big determinant of our happiness,” Sela said. “Having unrealistic expectations can backfire. That’s one reason people often cry on their birthday or get very disappointed going on a vacation. At the end of the day, it’s just them.”

Purchases like extended warranties don’t just fall into a realm of unclear expectations — they can also turn into a complicated game of probability.

“People don’t really know how to evaluate these things,” Sela said. “There’s that element of fear. If you analyze it quantitatively, a lot of people will realize that those are bad deals. But making those fears loom big is one trick that can lead people to buy those overpriced options.”

In order to set proper expectations, Sela recommends two strategies:

Reflect on past experiences. “When was the last time you bought a thing? How often did you actually use it? If you buy a piece of fancy apparel, are you really going to wear it more than once? It’s those kinds of things your mom will tell you. Reflecting on past probabilities and frequencies helps,” he said.

Phone a friend. This addresses what Sela calls “the actor-observer discrepancy.” Asking a friend (or your mom) for their opinion before making a purchase creates the opportunity for someone who doesn’t have the same emotional involvement as you to ask the right questions, and reflect on your answers. “An outside observer will often not have the same bias that we have,” he said.

The Hedonic Treadmill

Modern consumers are driven to derive happiness and satisfaction from acquiring new things, which provide a sense of stimulation and novelty. But a psychological phenomenon known as hedonic adaptation, or the hedonic treadmill, suggests that despite the boost of positivity (or negativity) we might get from an object or an event, we’ll always return to the same level of happiness we had before we bought the thing.

“Even if we win the lottery, after a while we just get used to it and we revert back to our baseline level of happiness,” Sela said. “That’s why stimulation and novelty and variety are so impactful because they disrupt this cycle of adaptation. But then we adapt again, and we need new stimulus. So we often have a discrepancy between how much we expect to enjoy something and how much we actually enjoy over time.”

So how can consumers step off the treadmill and break the cycle?

“People sometimes overconsume because they fail to realize that the ‘new’ product overlaps significantly with what they already have,” Sela said. “In such cases, simply comparing the attributes of the new options to what we already have decreases consumption dramatically. As simple as it sounds, it turns out we often neglect to do so,” Sela said.

He also suggests that consuming together with others for whom the experience is new, and thereby seeing it through their eyes, can “reset” your internal experiential clock. People might also get more long-term value by adding personal meaning to the experience. “We tire more slowly of things that are deeply meaningful to us,” he said.

The journal Positive Psychology suggests that rather than pursuing satisfaction from material things, we can increase our baseline level of happiness by instead prioritizing meaningful experiences, human connections, and personal growth.

Keeping a gratitude journal can help us focus on the positive things in our lives. Nurturing strong relationships and experiencing a sense of belonging among others can hugely benefit our long-term well-being. Get dopamine boosts through random acts of kindness. Keep a sense of novelty alive by learning new skills.

And for those times when all you need is a cheap pan to bake a Christmas-tree shaped cake? Go ahead and just buy it.

