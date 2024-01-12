I’m a Financial Expert: 9 Things You Should Never Buy During the Winter

©Shutterstock.com

Only a few weeks in, and winter already feels endless. Unless you live somewhere with year-round good weather, chances are you’re already feeling antsy about being stuck indoors as the cold, dreary weather continues to drag on.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

If you’re feeling restless or want to get out of the house, you might be tempted to hop online or hit up your local shopping center to buy a few items. After all, there’s nothing quite like a bit of retail therapy to put you in a good mood.

But before you bust out your credit card, just know that there are a few things you should probably avoid buying until spring, especially if you want to get better deals or discounts. Here are nine of the top things you should never buy in winter, according to financial experts.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Winter Apparel

Most end-of-the-year and holiday discounts have ended, so if you haven’t bought winter apparel for this or next year yet, you might want to hold off a little longer. According to Andy Cooper, financial analyst and money-saving expert at CouponBirds, the next best time to buy winter clothing is just as spring starts.

“At this time, retailers will clear the winter clothing inventory with heavy discounts of up to 50%,” he said.

Spring Apparel

Similarly, winter is one of the worst times to buy spring apparel. So, unless you absolutely need to update your wardrobe for next season, hold off until the end of spring or the next major sale.

“Clothing retailers have already rolled out spring styles and the prices are highest when they first hit store shelves,” said Andrea Woroch, consumer and money-saving expert at Andrea Woroch. “The best deals on spring clothing will be around Memorial Day weekend when you will see sales on sales as retailers prep for summer.”

Story continues

​​I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Always Buy These 5 Things Right After New Year’s

Air Conditioners

You might think that winter’s a great time to buy a new air conditioner. After all, it’s not like they’re in high demand, and you could benefit from some end-of-the-year discounts if you purchase it early enough.

But costs can add up, especially if you try to get the unit installed during the winter.

“Investing in an air conditioner is not a wise option during winter,” said Cooper. “The installation fees are high at this time. Consider buying it in warmer spring and fall to save money.”

Grills and Outdoor Furniture

In winter, avoid purchasing a new grill or furniture for your patio or porch. Prices for these items rarely drop in the winter months, meaning you won’t find many discounts.

“The better time to buy these items is in late summer or early fall, when prices drop as retailers make room for fall inventory and holiday items,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com. “In the winter, there are fewer options on the floor, and there are no incentives for retailers to offer any discounts.”

Luggage

Thinking about buying luggage for your next trip? Wait until winter’s over if you want to save money.

“Post holidays, people are starting to plan spring break and summer travel, so although you may see a few select after-Christmas sales, the real deals on luggage comes at the end of travel season — late summer,” said Woroch. “This is also when many families are gearing up to go back to school, so shopping shifts towards clothing, school supplies and new laptops. Therefore, travel brands and luggage manufacturers are more apt to release sales in order to get people to buy.”

Vacuum Cleaners

Many small household appliances — like vacuum cleaners — go on sale during the fall and spring, but you’re unlikely to score as many deals on these items in the winter.

“Avoid buying vacuum cleaners in winter,” said Cooper. “You may find an appealing discount of up to 35% on Amazon at this time. But you should wait until spring when Amazon offers Spring Cleaning Deals with a discount of up to 75%.”

Cars

If you’re in the market for a new car, refrain from getting one until winter’s over — unless you can find a great end-of-the-year deal.

“Avoid making a car purchase during the winter, especially before the New Year,” said Lieberman. “The best time to purchase a vehicle is during late summer and late December, as these are when new car models are coming out. Dealerships offer discounts on current year models, and they’ll often offer year-end sales to make quotas.”

Winter Sporting Gear

Whether you love to go skiing, snowboarding or otherwise, hold off on the winter sporting gear until the season is over. Otherwise, you’re going to end up paying full price for the equipment you want.

“Unless you can snag last year’s style at a big discount, you’re better off waiting until the end of the season for bigger savings,” said Woroch. “Late spring after ski resorts close, you can find discounts on ski and snowboard gear, outerwear and accessories. This is also a good time to buy lift tickets and season passes for the following year! In fact, many ski resorts offer big discounts to those who buy their passes early.”

Holiday-Themed Goods

Whether you want a new Christmas tree, ornaments, wreaths or lights, wait until the winter holidays are over before shopping for any holiday merchandise. You’re more likely to find some end-of-year savings and discounts on these items after January 1.

But even then, you might get better deals if you shop for these holiday-themed items in the early fall. While the selection might be a little more limited, prices won’t be marked up and the competition won’t be nearly as fierce.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Expert: 9 Things You Should Never Buy During the Winter